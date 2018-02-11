ICYMI: Catch Up with Broadway Beltress Shoshana Bean!

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch chatted live with Broadway veteran Shoshana Bean, who just released her fourth studio album- Spectrum.

Spectrum, thrills with a fresh new take on the classic tradition of big band. Inspired largely by Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Barbra Streisand, Spectrum promises to be Shoshana's most impressive project to date. Backed by an 18 piece big band with arrangements by Grammy award-nominated arranger Alan Ferber, Bean's powerhouse vocals, for which she has become known, are visceral and heartfelt. She weaves effortlessly through haunting originals, new workings of contemporary hits and beloved classics.

Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and TV shows, amassed millions of YouTube views, and performed with Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson.

Missed the livestream? Catch up on the whole convo below!

