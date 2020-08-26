Hugh Jackman, Alanis Morissette and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON This Week

Additional Guests include Michael Che, Megan Rapinoe, David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and more.

Hugh Jackman, Seth Rogen, Alanis Morissette and more are set to appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon this week!

Check out the full line-up below!

Wednesday, August 26: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Buju Banton. OAD 8/18/20

Thursday, August 27: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest Orville Peck & Shania Twain. OAD 8/17/20

Friday, August 28: Guests include Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and musical guest Alanis Morissette. OAD 7/30/20

**Monday, August 31: Guests include Mike Tyson, Adam Devine and musical guest Chronixx. OAD 7/27/20

**Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. OAD 8/12/20

**Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Michael Che, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Angel Olsen. OAD 7/28/20

**Thursday, September 3: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. OAD 7/20/20

**Friday, September 4: Guests include Seth Meyers, David Blaine and musical guest Burna Boy. OAD 8/13/20

These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You