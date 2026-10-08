Hugh Dancy, Justin Bartha and More to Join 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
Additional stars taking part include Daphne Rubin-Vega, Amber Tamblyn, Nia Vardalos and more.
The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway has revealed its initial cast and creative team for the annual one-night-only benefit, returning to Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre on Monday, November 2 at 7 PM. This year's event honors Tony Award-winning director and Kennedy Center honoree Thomas Kail, bringing together artists from across his career to create six brand-new plays in just 24 hours.
Initial artists scheduled to appear include Justin Bartha (The Hangover), David Burtka (It Shoulda Been You), Chris Chalk (Fences), David Cross (Arrested Development), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Crystal Dickinson (The Chi), Jin Ha (Proof), Josh Hamilton (The Real Thing), Alano Miller (Loving), Keith Nobbs (The Blacklist), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Amber Tamblyn (Joan of Arcadia), and Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding). Additional casting will be announced shortly.
The evening's writers are Eboni Booth (Primary Trust), Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder), Julia Jordan (Murder Ballad), Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want).
The six plays will be directed by artists from Kail's network of associates and assistants: Sherri Eden Barber (The Bad News Bears), Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director, Hamilton), David Ruttura (Electra in a One-Piece), Kate Sullivan (Nineteen), Patrick Vassel (supervising director, Hamilton), and Deanna Weiner (Townhall's Spring Shout Gala).
The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is New York City's annual celebration of creativity, community and nerve. The marathon process begins at 7 PM on the night before the performance, when writers, directors, actors and production staff gather for a short orientation. After the cast departs for the evening, writers begin crafting 10-minute plays for the sleeping actors. The next morning, actors receive their roles and directors arrive to begin rehearsal. At 7 PM that very night, six brand-new plays take the stage in a one-night-only production before a live audience at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
Kail is a longtime member of The 24 Hour Plays community, where he first worked on a Broadway stage and met many of his ongoing collaborators. This year's benefit celebrates those creative relationships while bringing together an extraordinary group of artists for an evening of new work.
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