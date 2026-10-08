BroadwayWorld's My Shows Adds Android, New Challenges, Cast Tracking & More

BroadwayWorld is rolling out the biggest update yet to My Shows, its platform for logging, rating, and reviewing the theatre you see. Starting today, My Shows is fully built into the BroadwayWorld app for Android, joining the iOS app and the web - and all three pick up two new features designed for the way theatregoers actually keep score: Challenges and cast tracking by role.

Now on Android

Android users have had access to My Shows through the BroadwayWorld app, but as of this release it's a native experience built for the phone: your feed, your shows grid, wishlist, upcoming tickets, friends, rewards, and profile, with sign-in via email or Google. Log a show in a few taps, rate it, write a review, and note exactly who you saw on stage. The BroadwayWorld app is free on Google Play and the App Store.

Introducing Challenges

Every theatre fan has a mental list. Challenges turns it into a scoreboard.

The Tonys Challenge tracks every Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival - 224 titles going back to 1947 - and checks off the ones you've seen. Any production counts: the original on Broadway, the West End transfer, a national tour, or your local regional theatre's production of Sweeney Todd. And it's retroactive - join, and everything you've already logged on My Shows is counted instantly. Most members will discover they're further along than they thought. The Challenge also surfaces which winners you haven't seen that are on stage right now, so the list doubles as a to-do.

The Broadway Season Challenge is the other kind of completism: every show that opens on Broadway this season, in opening order, from the first preview of the fall to the last opening before the Tony cutoff. See which are running, which are still to come, and how many you've caught.

Join a challenge on the web or in either app, and share your progress with a single tap - a ready-made card for Instagram (post or Story), X, Facebook, or Threads, plus a public page friends can open to see how you're doing and join themselves.

Cast Tracking, By Role

When you log or edit a show, a new Who did you see? section lists the production's cast by role - Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero - with headshots, and knows who was in each part on the date you attended. One tap adds the full cast for your date; tap any role to swap in the standby, understudy, or alternate you actually saw. Search by name or by role to find anyone in the company, ensemble included. Your reviews - and, down the road, your stats - remember not just the show but the performance.

Cast tracking works on the web and in both apps, for new entries and for shows you've already logged.

Also New

An upgraded Upcoming section lets you manage the tickets you're holding, change dates, and rate shows you've just seen, with reminders after each performance.

My Shows is free for all - you just need a BroadwayWorld account. Start at broadwayworld.com/myshows or download the BroadwayWorld app on Google Play or the App Store.