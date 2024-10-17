Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season With Gala And Performance In Middletown Downtown District

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Middletown's Paramount Theater and the Oak & Reed restaurant to present its Opening Gala for the 2024-2025 Season on October 20th, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

André Raphel, Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor for the HVSO, will conduct the performance which will include selections by Stravinsky, J. Strauss Jr., and grammy award winner Jessie Montgomery, as well as Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major with acclaimed soloist Orli Shaham.

“A Season of Renewal” is the title for the Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra's 2024-2025 Season. Over 90 years of operation has set this orchestra apart. It has certainly proven it has the ability to reinvent itself and stay relevant in service to its community. The orchestra previously performed as the Hudson Valley Philharmonic. The musicians themselves have recently reorganized as the HVSO. Hudson Valley music lovers are invited to celebrate this new phase for the orchestra and their new season by attending the Opening Gala Concert and Reception in Middletown, NY on October 20th. The orchestra will begin with a full concert at The Paramount Theater, including a special performance by pianist Orli Shaham of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major. Afterwards, attendees are invited to the reception just down the street from the concert venue at Oak & Reed. Bubbles and light bites will be served, and the reception offers an opportunity to meet conductor André Raphel and guest soloist Orli Shaham!

For full reservations to the concert and reception, visit the HVSO website: www.hudsonvalleysymphony.org/gala-2024

Concert-only tickets are available at the Paramount box office or online at https://middletownparamount.com/tickets

The orchestra performance at The Paramount Theater (17 South St. Middletown, NY) will begin at 4:00 p.m. The gala at Oak & Reed (45 North St. Middletown, NY) begins at 6:30 p.m., directly after the concert and within walking distance from the venue.