How to Watch the Complete 45th Kennedy Center Honors Featuring Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera & More

Last night, The 45th Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS. Click here to watch the complete CBS broadcast, which is also available to stream on Paramount+. Watch select clips from the special below!

The show featured an opening by Chita Rivera, Big Bird, Garth Brooks, Herbie Hancock, LL Cool J, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Carmen De Lavallade.

The special featured performances by Patti LaBelle, Garth Brooks, Ariana DeBose, and Mickey Guyton performing a tribute to Gladys Knight. Hozier, Jamala, and Brandi Carlile will join together for a special performance honoring U2.

As previously announced, the Honorees include acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, gospel, R&B and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

The special also featured appareances by Billie Eilish, Matt Damon, Katie Couric, Richard Kind, Don Cheadle, Dianne Reeves, Sheryl Crowe, Maren Morris, and more.

In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Dec. 4, the 2022 Honorees will be saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood and the arts capitals of the world, accepting the recognition and gratitude of their peers through performances and tributes.

The Honors recipients are recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts - whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television - and are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center's Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines.

