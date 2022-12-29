How to Watch the Complete 45th Kennedy Center Honors Featuring Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera & More
The special was filmed on December 4 at the Kennedy Center.
Last night, The 45th Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS. Click here to watch the complete CBS broadcast, which is also available to stream on Paramount+. Watch select clips from the special below!
The show featured an opening by Chita Rivera, Big Bird, Garth Brooks, Herbie Hancock, LL Cool J, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Carmen De Lavallade.
The special featured performances by Patti LaBelle, Garth Brooks, Ariana DeBose, and Mickey Guyton performing a tribute to Gladys Knight. Hozier, Jamala, and Brandi Carlile will join together for a special performance honoring U2.
As previously announced, the Honorees include acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, gospel, R&B and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.
The special also featured appareances by Billie Eilish, Matt Damon, Katie Couric, Richard Kind, Don Cheadle, Dianne Reeves, Sheryl Crowe, Maren Morris, and more.
In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Dec. 4, the 2022 Honorees will be saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood and the arts capitals of the world, accepting the recognition and gratitude of their peers through performances and tributes.
The Honors recipients are recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts - whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television - and are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center's Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines.
Watch Ariana DeBose sing "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" for Gladys Knight here:
Watch Sean Penn honor U2 here:
Watch Julia Roberts honor George Clooney here:
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Michael Major
December 28, 2022
While Broadway alums Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig may be the stars of Glass Onion, the followup to Knives Out, the film also features appearances by two of Broadway's biggest icons: Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury. Read how Rian Johnson's love of Sweeney Todd led to their cameos and what it was like working on their final film appearances!
TAMRON HALL Posts Its Highest-Rated Single-Day Telecast Since May 2021 in Households
December 28, 2022
During the week of Dec. 12, 2022, Monday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 12/12/22) marked the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day since May 2021 in Households (0.9 rating) – since Friday, 5/14/21. Monday was also the show’s 2nd-most-watched of the season (1.222 million Total Viewers).
SUCCESSION Star James Cromwell Is PETA's 'Person of the Year'
December 28, 2022
For fearlessly stepping up for animals at every turn and helping PETA achieve major victories for dogs and monkeys in laboratories, open people’s eyes to the myth of “humane meat,” and pressure Starbucks to end its vegan milk upcharge, Succession star James Cromwell is PETA’s 2022 Person of the Year.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Delivers Its Strongest Week Since March in Total Viewers and Women 25-54
December 28, 2022
Tuesday’s telecast of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (on 12/13/21) marked the show’s strongest telecast on any day in Total Viewers (2.753 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) since its post-Oscars® special in March – since Monday, 3/28/22. In addition, Tuesday’s broadcast tied a single-day season high in Households (1.8 rating).
VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl
December 28, 2022
Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the making of Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the complete video, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Olga Merediz, Jessica Darrow, and more, now.