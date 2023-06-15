Lin Manuel-Miranda on the Type of Musicals He Will and Won't Write in the Future

Miranda shared, "I’m not doing another historical show. I’m not doing another neighborhood show."

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Lin Manuel-Miranda on the Type of Musicals He Will and Won't Write in the Future

After the passing of Stephen Sondheim in November 2021, Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose career has spanned across multiple creative mediums including film and TV, refocused his attention on writing musicals. 

Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival, in conversation with Rosie Perez, Miranda shared, "I think two things happened when he passed. One was this loud and clear directive from either God or Sondheim, of ‘Get back to the piano and get back to writing... So that’s a lot of what I’m doing now." 

Miranda spoke about not wanting to repeat himself, stating, "I’m not doing another historical show. I’m not doing another neighborhood show."

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Miranda's theatre credits include: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story – Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019)

Television credits include : The Sopranos (2007); Sesame Street (2009); House (2009); How I Met Your Mother (2009); The Electric Company (2010); Submissions Only (2010); Modern Family (2011); Smash (2013); Do Not Harm (2013); Freestyle Love Supreme (2014); Inside Amy Schumer (2016); Difficult People (2016); Saturday Night Live (2016); Drunk History (2016); Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017); DuckTales (2017); BoJack Horseman (2017); Bartlett Series (2018); Nina’s World (2018); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019); Fosse/Verdon (2019); His Dark Materials (2019)

Film Credits include : Sex & The City (2008); The Polar Bears (2012); The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012); 200 Cartas (2013); Moana (2016); Speech & Debate (2017); Mary Poppins Returns (2018); Siempre, Luis (2020); We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020); In The Heights (2021)

Music Credits include : A Deeper Shade of Red/BTW Write Back (2007); In The Heights, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2008); West Side Story, 2009 Broadway Revival, Spanish Translations (2009); Merrily We Roll Along, New York Cast Recording (2012); Bring It On The Musical, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012); 21 Chump Street, The Musical (2014); Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2015); Love Make The World Go Round – Benefit Single with Jennifer Lopez (2016); Moana, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2016); The Hamilton Mixtape (2016); The Hamilton Instrumentals (2017); Almost Like Praying – Relief Single for Puerto Rico (2017); Hamildrops (2017); Mary Poppins Returns, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2018) 

Book Credits include: Hamilton: The Revolution (2016); Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018)

Audiobook Credits include: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (2009); Aristotle and Dante Discover the Mysteries of the Universe (2013); Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018).

