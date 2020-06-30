How Are Summer Theatre Camps Around the Country Making the Move to Online?

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE

With social distancing still in place and the safety of campers as their main concerns, what are the country's summer theatre camps doing this summer?

We sent out a survey to camps from all across the United States to find out how the show still goes on!

California

CSArts Academy

Santa Ana, California

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? No

"In accordance with the guidelines and recommendations from Governor Newsom, California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, as well as from federal, state, and local agencies, we have made the tough decision to cancel our Spring and Summer CSArts Academy sessions."

Young Actors Camp

Los Angeles, California

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

"One Month Challenge- July we pursue the film industry VIRTUALLY."

Connecticut

Pantochino Summer Theatre Camps

Milford, Connecticut

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? No

"Following protocols, our camp will be slightly different this year. We are awaiting Health Department inspections and additional information from the State of Connecticut which will determine if we can or cannot move forward with our programs."

Delaware

Clear Space Theatre Musical Theatre Summer Intensives

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? No

"Some early camps in early July were pushed to August. Camps will run late July through August."

Florida

Inside Out Theatre's Virtual Summer Conservatory

Weston, Florida

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

"Offering classes in Scene Study, Acting, Improv, Voice, Dance & More"

Wekiva River Players's Summer Stock

Longwood, Florida

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? No

"It was with great sadness that we had to [...] cancel our Summer Production Camps We Are Monsters and Footloose, Jr., but we are closely monitoring all the latest updates from state, national and world health organizations and we will be ready to start up again as soon as it is safe to do so."

Maine

Camp Wekeela

Hartford, Maine

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? No

"Let there be camp! Stay safe."

Maryland

Everyman Theatre Summer Youth Classes

Baltimore, Maryland

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

"In light of the 'new reality' of COVID-19, our reimagined youth summer classes allow for unique explorations of our artform for students K-8 grade virtually. We listened to our parent base, went to work re-tooling our programs, and are excited to share a brand new slate of summer classes to ensure your kiddo's summer is full of fun, creativity, and storytelling!

FOUR REASONS TO JOIN US:

One and Two-hour long class experiences over a week or two-week long period!

Responsible, curated screen time resulting in artistic creation that can only be achieved during this time!

Access to compassionate and expert teaching artists.

A few hours to call your own, trusting your students will return enthused about a new creative endeavor."

Massachusetts

Kreative Kidz Theatre

Plymouth, Massachusetts

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? No

Michigan

Interlochen Center for the Arts

Interlochen, Michigan

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

"Offering Theatre Arts, Creative Writing, Dance, Visual Arts, Filmmaking, Music, and General Arts."

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Theatre Project Summer Theatre Camps

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? Don't know yet

"New Hampshire Theatre Project has made the sad decision to cancel our 2020 Summer Theatre Camps. Although the state has approved the opening of summer camps, they still have not issued specific guidelines for theatre programs and dates are unclear."

New York

Play On! Studios

New York, NY

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

READ: BWW Interview: Lena Moy-Borgen Lays Out How Your Kids Can Act Up This Summer at Play On! Studios

Twin Oaks Day Camp

Freeport, New York

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? Don't know yet

"We will not be opening Twin Oaks for the summer 2020 season. We appreciate all of the kindness and patience you have shown us these past few months. This decision was not made lightly."

Ohio

Actors' Theatre Globe School

Columbus, Ohio

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? Don't know yet

"We have limited the number of participants and are following the CDC recommended safety guidelines for camps. Some camps were cancelled, others delayed, in an effect to keep all campers and staff safe. Please feel free to contact Actors' Theatre for more information."

CATCO is Kids Summer Theatre Camps

Columbus, Ohio

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

"All camps will be virtual via Zoom - Playwriting Bootcamp (June 29-July 3); Improv Adventures (July 20-24); Welcome to My Wicked World (July 27-31); Be Our Guest (Aug. 3-7); All the World's a Stage (Aug. 10-14); You're a Wizard (Aug. 17-21); 2-Week Virtual Teen Intensive (July 6-10, July 13-17)."

Lincoln Theatre PATTERNZ Arts Camp

Columbus, Ohio

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? Don't know yet

"The staff of the Lincoln Theatre has planned diligently to provide a welcoming and safe experience for camp participants. In preparing for your arrival, procedures recommended by the State of Ohio have been implemented."

Virginia

Traveling Players Ensemble

Tysons, Virginia

Are you planning on opening this summer? Yes

Will you be offering online programming? Yes

"We are shifting all of our programs to a digital format. We will still fully produce classical plays, just on ZOOM. We are producing full length plays (complete with costumes, props and sets delivered to the actors)."

Canada

Windsor Light Music Theatre Summer Theatre Program

Windsor, Ontario

Are you planning on opening this summer? No

Will you be offering online programming? No

"Our intention was to continue with our yearly summer programs by postponing them all until August, however, provincial "lockdown" procedures in Canada have prevented us from proceeding, as non-essential businesses are still not available to open in time to process registrations and conduct the programs."

Want your summer camp to be featured? Email contact@broadwayworld.com to get involved.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You