Camp Broadway Ensemble Will Perform With the New York Pops at 41st Birthday Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Education Alliance has announced that the Camp Broadway Ensemble will perform with The New York Pops at their 41st Birthday Gala at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 pm. The New York Pops acclaimed Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will direct The New York Pops’ world-renowned 78-member orchestra and an all-star concert event honoring the Grammy® Award-winning icon, Clive Davis.

Performers scheduled to perform during the stellar concert event include Babyface, Shoshana Bean, Busta Rhymes, Deborah Cox, Brandon Victor Dixon, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Art Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel Jr., Courtney Hadwin, Melissa Manchester, Barry Manilow, John Mellencamp, Ray Parker Jr., Carlos Santana, Valerie Simpson, Patty Smyth, Ruben Studdard, Rob Thomas, Adrienne Warren, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, and Avery Wilson.

Camp Broadway Ensemble Artistic Director Theo Lencicki and Music Director Christine Riley cast the 55-member ensemble that features talented tween and teen performers, ages 12-17, from 40 cities across America and Jakarta, Indonesia. To prepare for this special performance, the cast will participate in an intensive 3-day music and movement rehearsal that includes a masterclass in dance taught by a Broadway musical theater professional.

This year’s concert marks Camp Broadway’s 16th appearance with the New York Pops. “We are thrilled to have Camp Broadway join us once again for our 41st Birthday Gala,” says Anne Swanson, The New York Pops President and Executive Director. "Our partnership is always a highlight at our annual gala concert, as we bring together students from throughout the country and the world to celebrate the power of live music with our orchestra.”

The Camp Broadway Ensemble cast hails from 16 states (representing 40 cities across the United States and Jakarta, Indonesia.)

ARIZONA

Madilyn Dougherty (Tucson)

Caroline Haller (Gilbert)

COLORADO

Oliver Strubbe (Denver)

Isaac Walker (Denver)

DELAWARE

Olivia Boyle (Selbyville)

FLORIDA

Emery Brooks (Santa Rosa Beach)

Sofia Davis (Sanford)

Eli Dickinson (Lake Mary)

Lila Drowos (Boca Raton)

Gabriella Fuller (Boca Raton)

Brooklyn Moorman (Windermere)

ILLINOIS

Natalie Ortega (Grayslake)

Hudson Taylor (Saint Charles)

MARYLAND

Cecilia May (Sparks)

MASSACHUSETTS

Annika Hill (Carlisle)

Abigail MacLean (Chestnut Hill)

Rachael Rosenberg (Newton Center)

MISSOURI

Eli Oster (Springfield)

NEW JERSEY

Derek Bedell (Park Ridge)

Jake Ellengold (Harrington Park)

Brynn Howard (Rumson)

Elijah Jackson (Hackensack)

NEW YORK

Isabella Aguillo (New Hyde Park)

Alex Asher (Manhattan)

Jacob Ciriello (Central Valley)

Aine Cosgrove (Babylon)

Delilah Damico (West Islip)

Samantha Fiore (Syosset)

Christian Ford (Hempstead)

Joel Garcia (Yonkers)

Liam Ginsberg (Pelham)

Analia Gomez (Yonkers)

Ebony Guzman (Yonkers)

Kayla Mak (Manhattan)

Zoe Martin Lachapell (Yonkers)

Lauren Mitchell (Far Rockaway)

Lyanabel Pascual (Yonkers)

Haylee Pena (Yonkers)

Zaydee Perez (Yonkers)

Catherine Ricketts (Bronx)

Kylee Shellenberger (Troy)

Isabella Siller (Manhattan)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cora Stumpf (Sanford)

OHIO

Elana Hardesty (Bexley)

PENNSYLVANIA

Ellevia Walters-MacDonald (Coatesville)

Lucy Trout (Hummelstown)

TEXAS

Veronica Banicki (Austin)

WEST VIRGINIA

Gabriel Rashid (Charleston)

VIRGINIA

Joel Crump (Fairfax)

Chase Holden (Moseley)

INDONESIA

Hyori Dermawan, Jakarta

London Dimitri, Jakarta

Brian Harefa, Jakarta

Janina Joesoef, Jakarta

Tiffany Utama, Jakarta

Camp Broadway® is an award-winning theater arts education and enrichment program that provides children access to exceptional performing arts instruction and performance opportunities that build confidence and presentation skills.

To learn more about this and other Camp Broadway camps, classes and events, visit, www.CampBroadway.com.