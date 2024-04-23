Camp Broadway Ensemble Will Perform With the New York Pops at 41st Birthday Gala

The performance is on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 pm.
The Broadway Education Alliance has announced that the Camp Broadway Ensemble will perform with The New York Pops at their 41st Birthday Gala at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 pm. The New York Pops acclaimed Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will direct The New York Pops’ world-renowned 78-member orchestra and an all-star concert event honoring the Grammy® Award-winning icon, Clive Davis.
Performers scheduled to perform during the stellar concert event include Babyface, Shoshana Bean, Busta Rhymes, Deborah Cox, Brandon Victor Dixon, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Art Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel Jr., Courtney Hadwin, Melissa Manchester, Barry Manilow, John Mellencamp, Ray Parker Jr., Carlos Santana, Valerie Simpson, Patty Smyth, Ruben Studdard, Rob Thomas, Adrienne Warren, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, and Avery Wilson.
Camp Broadway Ensemble Artistic Director Theo Lencicki and Music Director Christine Riley cast the 55-member ensemble that features talented tween and teen performers, ages 12-17, from 40 cities across America and Jakarta, Indonesia. To prepare for this special performance, the cast will participate in an intensive 3-day music and movement rehearsal that includes a masterclass in dance taught by a Broadway musical theater professional.
This year’s concert marks Camp Broadway’s 16th appearance with the New York Pops. “We are thrilled to have Camp Broadway join us once again for our 41st Birthday Gala,” says Anne Swanson, The New York Pops President and Executive Director. "Our partnership is always a highlight at our annual gala concert, as we bring together students from throughout the country and the world to celebrate the power of live music with our orchestra.”
The Camp Broadway Ensemble cast hails from 16 states (representing 40 cities across the United States and Jakarta, Indonesia.)
ARIZONA
Madilyn Dougherty (Tucson)
Caroline Haller (Gilbert)
COLORADO
Oliver Strubbe (Denver)
Isaac Walker (Denver)
DELAWARE
Olivia Boyle (Selbyville)
FLORIDA
Emery Brooks (Santa Rosa Beach)
Sofia Davis (Sanford)
Eli Dickinson (Lake Mary)
Lila Drowos (Boca Raton)
Gabriella Fuller (Boca Raton)
Brooklyn Moorman (Windermere)
ILLINOIS
Natalie Ortega (Grayslake)
Hudson Taylor (Saint Charles)
MARYLAND
Cecilia May (Sparks)
MASSACHUSETTS
Annika Hill (Carlisle)
Abigail MacLean (Chestnut Hill)
Rachael Rosenberg (Newton Center)
MISSOURI
Eli Oster (Springfield)
NEW JERSEY
Derek Bedell (Park Ridge)
Jake Ellengold (Harrington Park)
Brynn Howard (Rumson)
Elijah Jackson (Hackensack)
NEW YORK
Isabella Aguillo (New Hyde Park)
Alex Asher (Manhattan)
Jacob Ciriello (Central Valley)
Aine Cosgrove (Babylon)
Delilah Damico (West Islip)
Samantha Fiore (Syosset)
Christian Ford (Hempstead)
Joel Garcia (Yonkers)
Liam Ginsberg (Pelham)
Analia Gomez (Yonkers)
Ebony Guzman (Yonkers)
Kayla Mak (Manhattan)
Zoe Martin Lachapell (Yonkers)
Lauren Mitchell (Far Rockaway)
Lyanabel Pascual (Yonkers)
Haylee Pena (Yonkers)
Zaydee Perez (Yonkers)
Catherine Ricketts (Bronx)
Kylee Shellenberger (Troy)
Isabella Siller (Manhattan)
NORTH CAROLINA
Cora Stumpf (Sanford)
OHIO
Elana Hardesty (Bexley)
PENNSYLVANIA
Ellevia Walters-MacDonald (Coatesville)
Lucy Trout (Hummelstown)
TEXAS
Veronica Banicki (Austin)
WEST VIRGINIA
Gabriel Rashid (Charleston)
VIRGINIA
Joel Crump (Fairfax)
Chase Holden (Moseley)
INDONESIA
Hyori Dermawan, Jakarta
London Dimitri, Jakarta
Brian Harefa, Jakarta
Janina Joesoef, Jakarta
Tiffany Utama, Jakarta
Camp Broadway® is an award-winning theater arts education and enrichment program that provides children access to exceptional performing arts instruction and performance opportunities that build confidence and presentation skills.
To learn more about this and other Camp Broadway camps, classes and events, visit, www.CampBroadway.com.
