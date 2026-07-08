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Photos: Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

The trio joined the cast on July 7.

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Beginning on July 7, Meg StalterBarrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi joined the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of them taking their first bows, plus some behind the scenes photos backstage at their first performance, below!

“Hacks” star Stalter is making her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Saturday, September 12. Foa has joined the company in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher’ for performances through December 6, and Kamibayashi will play ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ through September 13 at the Lyceum Theatre. Check out photos of the new cast members in their roles here.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam PinkletonOh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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