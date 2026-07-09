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Video: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'Roxie' in CHICAGO on Broadway

The recent SMASH star is joined by Sophie-Carmen Jones, Matteo Lane, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and Red Concepcion in the hit musical.

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Chicago the Musical has unveiled new footage of Krysta Rodriguez performing "Roxie" on Broadway. Rodriguez recently stepped into the iconic role of Roxie Hart in the long-running hit musical at the Ambassador Theatre.

Rodriguez is currently joined on Broadway by Sophie-Carmen Jones as Velma Kelly, Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron 'Mama' Mortion, and Red Concepcion as Amos Hart.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred EbbChicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran WeisslerChicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording. 

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann ReinkingChicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. 

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