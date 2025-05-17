Horror Comedy PTOLMAVUS Premieres at Frigid New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paranormal investigations take a terrifying and hilarious turn in Ptolmavus, a new horror-comedy premiering at Frigid New York’s Theater Under St. Marks. The show is written and directed by Reese Villella, with performances in June.

The play follows sibling ghost hunters Mikey “Creep” and Dani “Boo” Larson as they embark on what seems like a routine case at the infamous Belvoir Manor, only to encounter a force far more powerful and sinister than they ever anticipated. As they fight to survive the night, they’ll need to rely on ancient rituals and their own chaotic sibling dynamic to make it through.

Ptolmavus will have two performances: June 10 at 7:00 PM and June 11 at 9:45 PM. The show features an exciting cast, including Carter Williams, Nani Lin, and Mincy Barbosa. Tickets are available now through Frigid New York’s website.