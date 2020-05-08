Shanghai Disneyland Reopens May 11, With New Guidelines in Place; Tickets Already Sold Out For First Two Days

Shanghai Disneyland is set to reopen on May 11, and tickets are quickly selling out for the park's opening week. According to Deadline, tickets for the park's first two days have already sold out. Tickets are still onsale for the rest of the week and next weekend.

Shanghai Disneyland has been closed since January, when it shut it doors due to the health crisis. However, the Shanghai Disney Resort resumed some operations in March, including some shopping, dining, and recreational experiences.

Some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children's play areas, theater shows, parades, and nighttime spectaculars, will remain closed at this time.

The park's re-opening will implement social distancing guidelines, including in waiting lines, restaurants, ride vehicles, and more. There will also be increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

The park now requires pre-purchase of admission tickets, and Annual Pass holders must also make reservations online for any upcoming visit dates. Guests will also be required to provide personal information including a China government ID card or valid travel document,

Guests will be subject to a temperature screening and will be required to wear an approved mask during the entire visit, aside from when eating.

The rest of Disney's parks will remain closed for the time being, including Orlando's Walt Disney World and Los Angeles' Disneyland.

Read more on Deadline.





