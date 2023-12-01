Historic Harlem School Of The Arts Welcomes Vanessa Clark As Chief People And Culture Officer

James C. Horton, president of the historic Harlem School of the Arts (HSA), has hired Vanessa Clark as the organization's first Chief People and Culture Officer. Ms. Clark began her tenure with the 60-year-old institution on November 13th.

Before accepting her new position with HSA, Ms. Clark had been the Director of Human Resources at Settlement Health and Medical Services Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center in East Harlem. While there, she led the execution of HR strategies, talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits, compliance, and HR operations. She brings with her, over 16 years of experience in Human Resources, working in the non-profit sector.

"I am so delighted to welcome Vanessa on board. She is a perfect addition to the executive team that we are developing here at HSA to take us beyond our first to the next 60 years," James C. Horton, president of HSA.

A passionate and dedicated creative herself, Ms. Clark has found a way to express herself through the art of jewelry and interior design, as well as crafting. "I love the arts and what the Harlem School of the Arts represents. And I admire the infectious commitment of the people who share their talent with the students who study here. I feel that I landed in a place that is a perfect fit for me, and where I am in my life's journey."

Educated in New York City, Ms. Clark earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baruch College, The City University of New York, and holds the Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) designation.

Ms. Clark joins Yomara Hernandez, another key hire, who joined the organization's executive team as Chief Financial Officer this past August, as two of the highest-ranking women at HSA, taking on challenging roles.

About Harlem School of the Arts, The Herb Alpert Center

New York City's premier community arts institution, the Harlem School of the Arts, the Herb Alpert Center, founded in 1964 by Dorothy Maynor, stands uniquely apart as the sole provider of arts education in four disciplines: music, dance, theater, and media & design, all within the organization's award-winning 37,000 square foot facility. The institution will celebrate 60-years of providing the type of artistic rigor and excellence that attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tri-state area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA's alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.