Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Names Cynthia Erivo 2025 Woman of the Year

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Emmy, Tony, Grammy-winning and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the recipient of its 2025 Woman of the Year Award.

The Woman of the Year Award is the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ oldest honor, bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year Award has been given to many notable and talented entertainers including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and most recently Annette Bening, the 74th Woman of the Year. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals is a program of The Hasty Pudding – Institute of 1770.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Ms. Erivo on February 5th at 7:00pm, after which she will be presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Hasty Pudding’s historic home in Harvard Square since 1888. A press conference will follow the presentation at 7:20pm. Afterward, Ms. Erivo will attend a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, 101 Damnations.

“We are holding space for Cynthia Erivo’s arrival,” said Man and Woman of the Year Events Coordinator Hannah Frazer, “We’re sweeping out our broomstick closets and prepping some wicked smart humor as we eagerly await her in February. Before she flies off with her Pudding Pot, she’ll have to work a little magic to earn it.”

“Looks like someone might need to hold Cynthia’s hand—or finger—during this roast,” joked Hasty Pudding Producer Daisy Nussbaum. “That said, we promise not to be as mean as the wizard. By the end, she’ll be the one who’s truly popular with the crowd.”

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in THE COLOR PURPLE and has since taken the world by storm.

Erivo most recently starred as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. Part 1 of WICKED was released on November 22nd, 2024. With Part 2 releasing on November 21st, 2025. WICKED Part One opened at number one and has since become the highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance as Elphaba including SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations.

She recently wrapped production on the second season of POKER FACE, Peacock’s critically acclaimed series from creator Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne. Erivo will guest star in season two alongside BJ Novak and Margo Martindale.

In Spring 2024, Erivo starred in and produced DRIFT, which follows a young Liberian refugee named Jacqueline (Erivo) who has barely escaped her war-torn country to a Greek island. The film made its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22nd, 2023 and opened to rave reviews. It made its theatrical release on March 26, 2024. In addition to starring in and producing the film, Erivo also wrote and recorded the original song, “It Would Be” for the film.

In 2021, Erivo was nominated for an Emmy® for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Emmy-winning global anthology series GENIUS: ARETHA. This season is the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. The series premiered on National Geographic on March 21, 2021.

In addition to her illustrious acting career, Erivo is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer, often headlining sold-out shows, symphonies, and music spaces including the Kennedy Center Honors, the 2020 Academy Awards, the 2017 Governor’s Ball and the 2017 Grammy Awards. Erivo released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with Verve/Universal Music Group on September 17, 2021.

Erivo released her first children’s book titled, Remember to Dream, Ebere on September 28, 2021. The book follows a young girl named Ebere whose mother encourages her to dream as big as possible. Erivo wrote the book as an ode to a child’s imagination, a parent’s love and the big dreams shared by both.

Erivo recently starred opposite Idris Elba in the Netflix feature film installment of Luther: The Fallen Sun, continuing the story of the acclaimed crime series. Erivo plays a detective who is also Luther’s nemesis while Serkis is the story’s criminal villain. Luther: The Fallen Sun premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

In 2022, Cynthia Disney’s live-action retelling of PINOCCHIO. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Erivo will take on the iconic role of the Blue Fairy. She is also slated to star in Apple’s ROAR, an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. It was also announced that Erivo will produce and star in a biopic about Sara Forbes Bonnetta, a 19th-century Nigerian princess who was “gifted” to Queen Victoria after being liberated from slavery.

In August 2020, Erivo launched her production company, Edith’s Daughter, and announced her first-look deal with MRC Television & Civic Center Media. Edith’s Daughter focuses on projects that express the beauty in the stories and people who are often overlooked and underrepresented. Erivo named Solome Williams as Vice President of the company.

Erivo starred in the HBO series THE OUTSIDER, which premiered on January 12, 2020. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The series follows an unorthodox investigator and a seasoned cop investigating a gruesome murder of a local boy.

In 2019, Erivo starred in Kasi Lemmons’ HARRIET, where she brought the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen. Focus Features released the film in theaters on November 1, 2019, and Erivo’s performance was met with critical acclaim. Additionally, Erivo lent her voice to the movie’s title song, “Stand Up,” for which she co-wrote. “Stand Up” won “Best Original Song” at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Both Cynthia and “Stand Up” were nominated for two Academy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards in the categories of “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” and “Best Original Song” respectively. Additionally, “Stand Up” received a nomination for a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Song Written for Visual Media.” The film also garnered ten NAACP nominations as well as AAFCA and Society of Composers & Lyricists Award wins.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock for SAG Awards