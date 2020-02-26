Harry Connick, Jr., Ashley Park, Bartlett Sher and More to Take Part in Theatre Forward Gala Honoring Kelli O'Hara

On March 30, 2020, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, will hold its Chairman's Awards Gala at the Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street, New York City to honor stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara, and Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre. Kelli O'Hara will receive the Theatre Artist Award presented by Bartlett Sher, and Bruce E. Whitacre will receive the Theatre Forward Leadership Award presented by Regina Taylor.

The star-studded evening includes cocktails at 6:30 pm, dinner at 7:30 pm, followed by awards and entertainment with performances that will light up the stage in a celebration of Theatre Forward to support the role its theatres play in vibrant communities across America. Performers and special guests include Billy Bustamante (Soft Power); Elizabeth Davis; James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud); Kendyl Ito (Soft Power); Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Harry Connick, Jr. The evening will be emceed by Ashley Park.

Gala Chair: Paula Dominick and Gala Co-Chair Citi.

For tickets and tables, please visit their website theatreforward.org/annual-chairmans-awards/ or call us at 212-750-6895.

Theatre Forward is a non-profit arts organization that supports a network of 19 prominent regional theatres in their efforts to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all. By connecting these theatres to funding and resources on a national level, Theatre Forward champions the creation of thought-provoking performances for diverse audiences and helps drive education and community programs that fuel positive social change and meaningful engagement. Theatre Forward aims to increase access and opportunity for all to experience theatre. For more information, please visit www.theatreforward.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You