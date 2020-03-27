BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr


Happy #WorldTheatreDay From BroadwayWorld and Our Readers!

Article Pixel Mar. 27, 2020  

We asked our readers to share their theatre memories for #WorldTheatreDay and they did not disappoint! Thanks for celebrating with us!

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook so you don't miss out on all the fun!

Facebook

Instagram

Happy World Theatre Day! I am grateful to have the opportunity to live in an area with such a strong community theatre group. I feel so happy that many companies have had me photograph their shows. It's something I very much enjoy doing and I love capturing memories for you to have for the rest of your life. . . . #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #worldtheatreday #theatre #theatrephotography #performing #performingarts #stage #centrestage #stagelights #stagemakeup #costumes #hair #lightscameraaction #communitytheatre #windsorlightmusictheatre #cardinalmusic #kordaartisticproductions #walkervillecollegiateinstitute #artscollectivetheatre #519photographer #playbill #musicaltheatre #alltheworldsastage #photooftheday #dowhatyoulove #womeninbusiness #canonphotography

A post shared by Jen (@jengurniakphotography) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

I heard it was #worldtheatreday from a little birdie. I have many photos from each show I've done, but I think this one perfectly describes what it's like. It's blurry, my wig is falling off my head and I had to hold it while taking our bows, this was someone's last show, someone's first show, my first large role that I didn't expect to be my dream role but now want to play all the time because I miss her (love you Aunt Eller?), and altogether it's not perfect, but there are so many smiles and so much joy in one room, not just from us, but from the audience who made shows sold out. Thank you theatre, for your stressful, crazy, hysterical, fun and loving hospitality your walls gave us each night of rehearsal, tech week, and performances for the 4 years I got to perform here. Thank you theatre for giving me the amazing self made family I get to have by the people I've met here that I never would have had the courage to talk to outside of shows until now. Thank you theatre for giving me mentors, role models, and best friends that encouraged me out of my director, music director and more that have pushed me in great ways that helped my confidence in making this my lifelong career. Thank you to anyone who has ever loved, supported, or helped create theatre in anyway. I can't wait to see where my theatre journey takes me next, who I will meet, and who I'll keep taking with me. #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020.

A post shared by 【??? ?.??' (@zccdcnniscn) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

Happy #worldtheatreday !! #bwayworldtheatreday2020 ?a??i??a??i??

A post shared by Jess Beck (@jessicabeck_official) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

On the theatre grind 2016-2020 #bwayworldtheatreday2020

A post shared by Maggie Smith (@jazzy_salad_) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:26am PDT

ahh happy #worldtheatreday! ?aoe? • after seeing the lion king on broadway in 2016, i became invested with the art of a broadway show. since then, i discovered some of my favorite shows that completely changed my whole perspective on life. i found some of my favorite soundtracks and have spent hours upon HOURS listening, discovered actors and actresses who have added so much light and positivity into my life and have even started my own playbill collection. i've even had the opportunity to see 4 more shows and 6 more performances on broadway and each performance i saw just felt like an absolute dream (thank you to once on this island, mean girls, waitress {3 times} and the cher show aoe?aoe?) i've also been able to connect with some of my favorite performers at the stage door and through letters, which has been so surreal. • i am so beyond thankful to have theatre and the world of broadway in my life and i am so thankful for every opportunity, person & show it has brought to me. special shoutout to @sirwestaytay, @mrpatrickg, @aarontveit, @aaronreads, @jackjsippel, @erikahenningsen, @kerrybutler1, @ashdelarosa, @taylizlou & @izzymccalla. ? • "one things universal, life's no dress rehearsal" aoe? #bwayworldtheatreday2020

A post shared by rachel (@hoaismylife21) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

Happy World Theatre Day! It's so incredibly important that I recognize the community that has done so much for me. I've befriended numerous crazy talented folks, had incredible leadership opportunities, spent countless nights in memorable rehearsals to perfect an unforgettable show, experienced spectacles and festivals far and wide with others who have an appreciation for the same craft as me. I'm so lucky to be a part of this world in so many different ways- actor, publicist, composer, director, props manager, scene shop staff, costume design, pit orchestra, makeup staff, sound design, lyricist, author, improv, Thespian Officer, and even more to come! The possibilities with theatre are ENDLESS and I encourage you to PLEASE get INVOLVED, get your kids involved, ask how you can help your local or school theatres. When the dust settles and the world returns to business as usual- we've got lots of magic to do. . . . #composer #musicalcomposer #musicaltheatre #music #yarthepiratespectacular #theatre #musical #worldtheatreday #theater #writer #plays #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020

A post shared by John Claudy (@john_claudy) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

Happy World Theatre Day!? These are a few pictures from some of the shows that I have done: The Addams Family, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, Willy Wonka, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The second to last video is from the rabbit chasing scene in YAGMCB. This is one of my favorite scenes I've ever performed because I had to chase a "rabbit" several times around the gym right before running onstage to close out act one. I decided to break the net during our last show 30 minutes before it started because I accidentally broke a different net the night before. The last video is of the song Happiness from YAGMCB. This song still remains one of my very favorites to this day. #worldtheatreday #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #musicaltheatre #musical #singer #actress

A post shared by Rylee Beckel (@rylee_beckel_03) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

HAPPY WORLD THEATRE DAY! None of you should be surprised that I'm posting this. None. Of. You. So much of my life has been spent in theatres, whether dancing or acting or both (those times are my favorite). The theatre has brought me a world of friends and a world of experiences I wouldn't be able to have otherwise. The people you meet in theatre are, I guarantee you, some of the kindest, biggest hearted people you'll ever find. They know what it means to hurt, to laugh, to cry, to love, sometimes all at once. When I have felt myself disconnected from the world, they're the ones who helped me see that I am not alone. They have taught me to love. To be humble. To be goofy. To be strong. To let loose. To laugh. To be big and bold and me. I have learned to be the romantic lead (Emily Webb in Our Town), the beloved winner*, the most joyous laugher (Emerald City Citizen in Oz), the worried mother figure (Auntie Em in Oz), the oddball wise woman (Rafiki in The Lion King), the royal lover (Theseus in A Midsummer Night's Dream), the larger than life storyteller (Clairee Belcher in Steel Magnolias). I have made friends who I have come to think of as closer to family than friends, who support me more than I even know how to support myself. Theatre has changed my life, rocked my world, and made me who I am today. Without it, I would be next to nothing. Thank you, theatre, for being there for me when nothing else was. #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 *How could I pass up the opportunity to remind myself and the world that I'm an award winner? ???

A post shared by Annie Buchheit (@starletinwaiting) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Happy World Theatre Day! I am grateful to have the opportunity to live in an area with such a strong community theatre group. I feel so happy that many companies have had me photograph their shows. It's something I very much enjoy doing and I love capturing memories for you to have for the rest of your life. . . . #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #worldtheatreday #theatre #theatrephotography #performing #performingarts #stage #centrestage #stagelights #stagemakeup #costumes #hair #lightscameraaction #communitytheatre #windsorlightmusictheatre #cardinalmusic #kordaartisticproductions #walkervillecollegiateinstitute #artscollectivetheatre #519photographer #playbill #musicaltheatre #alltheworldsastage #photooftheday #dowhatyoulove #womeninbusiness #canonphotography

A post shared by Jen (@jengurniakphotography) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

It's #WorldTheatreDay! So many of my favorite memories are connected to theater-experiencing it live, being involved in it, writing it, or binging OBC soundtracks. From seeing Shakespeare's plays at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the Globe to seeing shows on Broadway to being involved with community theater to being able to experience the magic of shows online, like Legally Blonde through MTV or Falsettos through @broadwayhd, theater has brought me so much joy. And, currently, it's helping me stay sane during this period of isolation/social distancing/quarantine. ♥i?? Pictures: (1) Playing a pirate in A Tale of Blackbeard, (2) playing Eliza in ATOBB, (3) with @chilinakennedy after Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2016 (she was so sweet, giving me a hug when I was crying over how wonderful the show was), (4) standing on a Broadway stage for the first time, (5) with @benmjacoby after Beautiful in 2015, (6) with @jay_a_johnson after On The Town in 2015, (7) with @themattbogart after Jersey Boys in 2015, (8) talking to #CharlieCox after Betrayal in 2019, (9) with @thenormlewis after Phantom in 2015. I had so many more pictures I wanted to post so had to pick and choose! #bwayworldtheatreday2020

A post shared by Zoe (@zoeinquarantine) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

Twitter



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)

Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)

National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)

Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)

Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)