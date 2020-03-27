Happy #WorldTheatreDay From BroadwayWorld and Our Readers!

We asked our readers to share their theatre memories for #WorldTheatreDay and they did not disappoint! Thanks for celebrating with us!

Throwback to my first show (Lion King, Scar) when I was basically a baby, and how I got to lay on a rock #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/AfnpJKJKBy - paul (@the_sauce_b0y) March 27, 2020

Happy #WorldTheatreDay #Bwayworldtheatreday2020 a??i??a??i?????? Some pics from some of the shows I was in ...Matilda in #MatildatheMusical Nancy in #AChristmasStory Young Fiona in #ShrektheMusical and Miss Hannigan from #Annie in a Miscast Cabaret pic.twitter.com/fTgJhF4j92 - Sofia Jarmel (@SofiaJarmel) March 27, 2020

#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020



during bows for annie, my friend who played warbucks would lift me onto his shoulders, and i felt invincible. (he's tall, i'm not) - shine! - stenie eve! (@heeres_shini) March 27, 2020

Flashback to the summer of 2018 & The Boys in the Band. What an incredible theatre experience. Happy #WorldTheatreDay!!#FlashbackFriday #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ILrDPDiptH - Tara (@ilabachrn) March 27, 2020

My favorite theatre memory was being able to get back to performing by playing the Narrator in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in 2018 after my battle with breast cancer and becoming cancer free!#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #WorldTheatreDay #cancersurvivor https://t.co/r1OwoKZCQK pic.twitter.com/Ek2HzRlMwE - Megan a??•°•?•°•a??•°•?•°•a?? (@MegZCull) March 27, 2020

Bringing my friend to her 1st Broadway show this summer holds a special place in my heart! #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/abQjqScEyk - Backstage with B (@bstagewithb) March 27, 2020

my first high school show - 4 years of pure joy #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vr5m9ncCGe - meghan (@megsmccrac) March 27, 2020

all the wonderful shows i saw this year : deh, little ship and billy elliot being the highlights #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/WghJNHfnBp - meghan (@megsmccrac) March 27, 2020

Back to November 2019 and the great high school cast of "Cheaper by the Dozen" #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/AJnxEAWlvE - Melanie Taylor (@mtaylordrama) March 27, 2020

#HappyWorldTheatreDay! It's sort of bitter sweet since I was supposed to be rehearsing to play Nancy in Oliver today, but it's fun to look back on all of the great shows I've done & seen. Totally missing my theatre family in Quarantine right now! ?♥i??#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Flw2laJPZY - Mallory Roelke (@MalloryRoelke) March 27, 2020

Anotha #FBF! This is from a sitzprobe last year when we did All Shook Up, and this song was extra special ?@AislinnOliveri #WorldTheatreDay

#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6JGJjW8vwf - deb (@kosmicbrownies) March 27, 2020

happy #WorldTheatreDay! i'm so grateful for all the amazing people i've worked with over these past few years! #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 @AislinnOliveri pic.twitter.com/Vft3OjJW3y - alexis ? (@_alexisp_) March 27, 2020

My favorite thing in the whole gosh darn world ~ Happy happy #WorldTheatreDay ??a??i?? #TheatreFamily We'll be back and better than ever before! pic.twitter.com/yxYCurCCNu - Taylor Greny (@taylorgreny) March 27, 2020

Playing Charity Hope Valentine in SWEET CHARITY. What a fun and challenging role. I loved her with every ounce of my heart. #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 https://t.co/9ZeUFJTjaJ pic.twitter.com/l7qDCCdYjU - Ashley Hurst ? (@MsAshleyHurst) March 27, 2020

#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #WorldTheatreDay "so I say, thank you for the music, for giving it to me" pic.twitter.com/jYRtgnkKOL - Cassie Smith (@Cass175) March 27, 2020

Donna Murphy's first performance in Hello, Dolly! Emotions running sky high, standing ovations for every number and I'll never forget the moment she began to sing 'Before The Parade Passes By'! #MagicalMemories #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 ??a??i?? - RebeccaIttenbach@StayHome?a??i?? (@RebeccaEAI1307) March 27, 2020

Theatre has changed my life, rocked my world, and made me who I am today. Without it, I would be next to nothing. Thank you, theatre, for being there for me when nothing else was. #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/OMM5zmVBUI - Annie Buchheit (@starletinwaitin) March 27, 2020

Another throwback to what was definitely my favorite show performed up to this point, along with being my very first high school show. Playing Fester was an experience I'll never forget, and Moon and Me will stick with me forever. #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/xm7FhO7dlR - paul (@the_sauce_b0y) March 27, 2020

That one time on stage a few years ago when the music track didn't come on in the middle of the show ... https://t.co/H1p4XKrmJT ... #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #FantasticFriday #MineolaProud #JamesAndTheGiantPeach @AislinnOliveri - Cindy Velez (@teenah88) March 27, 2020





