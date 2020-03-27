Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Happy #WorldTheatreDay From BroadwayWorld and Our Readers!
We asked our readers to share their theatre memories for #WorldTheatreDay and they did not disappoint! Thanks for celebrating with us!
Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook so you don't miss out on all the fun!
In honour of #worldtheatreday, I bless you with this clip from my star turn as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. The year was 2009, there were few boys in our theatre class, and apparently I was the most masculine option. Please leave any follow-up questions in the comments. Never stop chasing your dreams. Get'cha head in the game. And most importantly...BREAK FREE. ?
A post shared by Carly Pal (@carlzbarkley) on Mar 27, 2020 at 6:48am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day! I am grateful to have the opportunity to live in an area with such a strong community theatre group. I feel so happy that many companies have had me photograph their shows. It's something I very much enjoy doing and I love capturing memories for you to have for the rest of your life. . . . #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #worldtheatreday #theatre #theatrephotography #performing #performingarts #stage #centrestage #stagelights #stagemakeup #costumes #hair #lightscameraaction #communitytheatre #windsorlightmusictheatre #cardinalmusic #kordaartisticproductions #walkervillecollegiateinstitute #artscollectivetheatre #519photographer #playbill #musicaltheatre #alltheworldsastage #photooftheday #dowhatyoulove #womeninbusiness #canonphotography
A post shared by Jen (@jengurniakphotography) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:21am PDT
Since it's World Theatre Day, here are a few pictures from my past shows this year!! I tried to pick the best ones ? #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #worldtheatreday
A post shared by Miranda Schalberg (@mirandaschalberg) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:00am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day!! Here's to the art form for which I am forever grateful for. ?? #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #worldtheatreday #theatrekid #actress #singer #artist
A post shared by ??????? ??????? (@melaniegillott) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:45am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day! Enjoy these photos from The Disruptive, Discursive Delusions of Donald! #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #WorldTheatreDay #WorldTheatreDay2020 #disruptivediscursivedelusionsofdonald
A post shared by Delaney Brittingham | she/her (@delaneyisacting) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:42am PDT
Hi, I'm doubling up 1.) Thank you Kaitlyn for nominating me for the #stagefacechallenge since I already post a lot of pictures from shows I decided to just focus on one that I haven't posted before and 2.) It is #worldtheatreday !!! Here are some pictures from RENT last summer. I love our entire cast so much and putting on this show with all of you was so amazing. Thank you all for making it one of the besta??i?? #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by c.s. inez. (@inez.cora) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:31am PDT
Anything Goes! Year 2000! My theatre mentor Mrs. Kapusciak is still an inspiration today! a?? #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by PNEM Theatre (@pnemtheatre) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:25am PDT
I miss making music and telling stories with these people. But I'm so grateful to be a part of such a resilient and passionate community. These are the memories that make me happy and hopeful these days. #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Madeline Hull (@madeline.hull) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:22am PDT
It's #worldtheatreday ?? Theatre is my essential and I can't wait to be back on the stage with people that I love???aoe? #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Jana Lynne (@janalynne17) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:07am PDT
Happy #WorldTheatreDay Missing theatre big time! Follow @sumctheatre to keep up with what's happening this summer in Stewartstown! #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Kari-Lee Bowers (@sydashdancemom) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:05am PDT
I heard it was #worldtheatreday from a little birdie. I have many photos from each show I've done, but I think this one perfectly describes what it's like. It's blurry, my wig is falling off my head and I had to hold it while taking our bows, this was someone's last show, someone's first show, my first large role that I didn't expect to be my dream role but now want to play all the time because I miss her (love you Aunt Eller?), and altogether it's not perfect, but there are so many smiles and so much joy in one room, not just from us, but from the audience who made shows sold out. Thank you theatre, for your stressful, crazy, hysterical, fun and loving hospitality your walls gave us each night of rehearsal, tech week, and performances for the 4 years I got to perform here. Thank you theatre for giving me the amazing self made family I get to have by the people I've met here that I never would have had the courage to talk to outside of shows until now. Thank you theatre for giving me mentors, role models, and best friends that encouraged me out of my director, music director and more that have pushed me in great ways that helped my confidence in making this my lifelong career. Thank you to anyone who has ever loved, supported, or helped create theatre in anyway. I can't wait to see where my theatre journey takes me next, who I will meet, and who I'll keep taking with me. #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020.
A post shared by 【??? ?.??' (@zccdcnniscn) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:53am PDT
Happy #worldtheatreday !! #bwayworldtheatreday2020 ?a??i??a??i??
A post shared by Jess Beck (@jessicabeck_official) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:40am PDT
On the theatre grind 2016-2020 #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Maggie Smith (@jazzy_salad_) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:26am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day! Even though the theatres are dark today remember.....the world is your stage. Go make some magic at a social distance. #yestheatre #worldtheatreday #theatre #musicaltheatre #sudburyontario #sudbury #mamamia #jamesandthegiantpeach #abba #pasekandpaul #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Leslie Cassidy (@lesliecassidy) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:36am PDT
To sum it up. I am just. Super. Grateful. For you guys. #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by kelly (@kellytdlima) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:15am PDT
Yes, yes...say it...say it...he vas my BOYFRIEND. My favorite memory from this past theatre season is making my very loud and innuedo ridden debut at a new community theatre as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #youngfrankensteinmusical #fraublucher #hevasmyboyfriend #actorlife #actor #musicaltheatreactor #musicaltheatre
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:43am PDT
ahh happy #worldtheatreday! ?aoe? • after seeing the lion king on broadway in 2016, i became invested with the art of a broadway show. since then, i discovered some of my favorite shows that completely changed my whole perspective on life. i found some of my favorite soundtracks and have spent hours upon HOURS listening, discovered actors and actresses who have added so much light and positivity into my life and have even started my own playbill collection. i've even had the opportunity to see 4 more shows and 6 more performances on broadway and each performance i saw just felt like an absolute dream (thank you to once on this island, mean girls, waitress {3 times} and the cher show aoe?aoe?) i've also been able to connect with some of my favorite performers at the stage door and through letters, which has been so surreal. • i am so beyond thankful to have theatre and the world of broadway in my life and i am so thankful for every opportunity, person & show it has brought to me. special shoutout to @sirwestaytay, @mrpatrickg, @aarontveit, @aaronreads, @jackjsippel, @erikahenningsen, @kerrybutler1, @ashdelarosa, @taylizlou & @izzymccalla. ? • "one things universal, life's no dress rehearsal" aoe? #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by rachel (@hoaismylife21) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:22am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day! It's so incredibly important that I recognize the community that has done so much for me. I've befriended numerous crazy talented folks, had incredible leadership opportunities, spent countless nights in memorable rehearsals to perfect an unforgettable show, experienced spectacles and festivals far and wide with others who have an appreciation for the same craft as me. I'm so lucky to be a part of this world in so many different ways- actor, publicist, composer, director, props manager, scene shop staff, costume design, pit orchestra, makeup staff, sound design, lyricist, author, improv, Thespian Officer, and even more to come! The possibilities with theatre are ENDLESS and I encourage you to PLEASE get INVOLVED, get your kids involved, ask how you can help your local or school theatres. When the dust settles and the world returns to business as usual- we've got lots of magic to do. . . . #composer #musicalcomposer #musicaltheatre #music #yarthepiratespectacular #theatre #musical #worldtheatreday #theater #writer #plays #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020
A post shared by John Claudy (@john_claudy) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:32am PDT
Happy #WorldTheatreDay!! I miss all these talented actors, especially my wonderful Newsies and beautiful ballroom dancers. I hope you all keep dancing!#bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Kassandra Sanchez (@knsanchez125) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:22am PDT
happy national theatre day! i could say so much about all of these amazing people but that would be to long all i got to say is i hope we get to perform the show and i miss you guys a lot >comment to be tagged< #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by aubrie (@itsaubrie.w) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:08am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day!? These are a few pictures from some of the shows that I have done: The Addams Family, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, Willy Wonka, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The second to last video is from the rabbit chasing scene in YAGMCB. This is one of my favorite scenes I've ever performed because I had to chase a "rabbit" several times around the gym right before running onstage to close out act one. I decided to break the net during our last show 30 minutes before it started because I accidentally broke a different net the night before. The last video is of the song Happiness from YAGMCB. This song still remains one of my very favorites to this day. #worldtheatreday #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #musicaltheatre #musical #singer #actress
A post shared by Rylee Beckel (@rylee_beckel_03) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:05am PDT
#bwayworldtheatreday2020 Seeing Dear Evan Hansen in December was one of the best days of my life.
A post shared by @ thespian.theatre.nerd on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:54am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day! Enjoy these photos from The Disruptive, Discursive Delusions of Donald! #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #WorldTheatreDay #WorldTheatreDay2020 #disruptivediscursivedelusionsofdonald
A post shared by Delaney Brittingham | she/her (@delaneyisacting) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:42am PDT
HAPPY WORLD THEATRE DAY! None of you should be surprised that I'm posting this. None. Of. You. So much of my life has been spent in theatres, whether dancing or acting or both (those times are my favorite). The theatre has brought me a world of friends and a world of experiences I wouldn't be able to have otherwise. The people you meet in theatre are, I guarantee you, some of the kindest, biggest hearted people you'll ever find. They know what it means to hurt, to laugh, to cry, to love, sometimes all at once. When I have felt myself disconnected from the world, they're the ones who helped me see that I am not alone. They have taught me to love. To be humble. To be goofy. To be strong. To let loose. To laugh. To be big and bold and me. I have learned to be the romantic lead (Emily Webb in Our Town), the beloved winner*, the most joyous laugher (Emerald City Citizen in Oz), the worried mother figure (Auntie Em in Oz), the oddball wise woman (Rafiki in The Lion King), the royal lover (Theseus in A Midsummer Night's Dream), the larger than life storyteller (Clairee Belcher in Steel Magnolias). I have made friends who I have come to think of as closer to family than friends, who support me more than I even know how to support myself. Theatre has changed my life, rocked my world, and made me who I am today. Without it, I would be next to nothing. Thank you, theatre, for being there for me when nothing else was. #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 *How could I pass up the opportunity to remind myself and the world that I'm an award winner? ???
A post shared by Annie Buchheit (@starletinwaiting) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:32am PDT
Happy World Theatre Day! I am grateful to have the opportunity to live in an area with such a strong community theatre group. I feel so happy that many companies have had me photograph their shows. It's something I very much enjoy doing and I love capturing memories for you to have for the rest of your life. . . . #bwayworldtheatreday2020 #worldtheatreday #theatre #theatrephotography #performing #performingarts #stage #centrestage #stagelights #stagemakeup #costumes #hair #lightscameraaction #communitytheatre #windsorlightmusictheatre #cardinalmusic #kordaartisticproductions #walkervillecollegiateinstitute #artscollectivetheatre #519photographer #playbill #musicaltheatre #alltheworldsastage #photooftheday #dowhatyoulove #womeninbusiness #canonphotography
A post shared by Jen (@jengurniakphotography) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT
Pippin was my first High School show and kinda proud of it?a??i?? #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Kahlil Harvey (@broadway_bound._ed) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT
Happy National world theater day! Theater is such a big part of my life, meeting people, performing, seeing smiles. Such an amazing group of people ive been blessed to work with! @ashlee.jenkins @1__sxv__1 @anniegranny00 @sharlieduncan #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #WorldTheatreDay
A post shared by Sid (@sid_andrews1) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:23am PDT
a??Theatre Nerda?? /ˈTH?"ədər nərd/ noun A person who does weird things in public, hangs out with odd people, and spontaneously breaks into song. . [See also: thespian, musical theatre, Broadway fan, theatre-goer] Happy World Theatre Day ?? #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Cody Landmichl (@land.of.landmichl) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT
I've been blessed to be part of theatrical productions at Union University, both on- and backstage, and share my college experience with several fantastic human beings. Here are a few of my favorite memories for #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Susannah Murphine (@s_murph_ette) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT
It's #WorldTheatreDay! So many of my favorite memories are connected to theater-experiencing it live, being involved in it, writing it, or binging OBC soundtracks. From seeing Shakespeare's plays at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the Globe to seeing shows on Broadway to being involved with community theater to being able to experience the magic of shows online, like Legally Blonde through MTV or Falsettos through @broadwayhd, theater has brought me so much joy. And, currently, it's helping me stay sane during this period of isolation/social distancing/quarantine. ♥i?? Pictures: (1) Playing a pirate in A Tale of Blackbeard, (2) playing Eliza in ATOBB, (3) with @chilinakennedy after Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2016 (she was so sweet, giving me a hug when I was crying over how wonderful the show was), (4) standing on a Broadway stage for the first time, (5) with @benmjacoby after Beautiful in 2015, (6) with @jay_a_johnson after On The Town in 2015, (7) with @themattbogart after Jersey Boys in 2015, (8) talking to #CharlieCox after Betrayal in 2019, (9) with @thenormlewis after Phantom in 2015. I had so many more pictures I wanted to post so had to pick and choose! #bwayworldtheatreday2020
A post shared by Zoe (@zoeinquarantine) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT
Throwback to my first show (Lion King, Scar) when I was basically a baby, and how I got to lay on a rock #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/AfnpJKJKBy- paul (@the_sauce_b0y) March 27, 2020
Happy #WorldTheatreDay #Bwayworldtheatreday2020 a??i??a??i?????? Some pics from some of the shows I was in ...Matilda in #MatildatheMusical Nancy in #AChristmasStory Young Fiona in #ShrektheMusical and Miss Hannigan from #Annie in a Miscast Cabaret pic.twitter.com/fTgJhF4j92- Sofia Jarmel (@SofiaJarmel) March 27, 2020
#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020- shine! - stenie eve! (@heeres_shini) March 27, 2020
during bows for annie, my friend who played warbucks would lift me onto his shoulders, and i felt invincible. (he's tall, i'm not)
Flashback to the summer of 2018 & The Boys in the Band. What an incredible theatre experience. Happy #WorldTheatreDay!!#FlashbackFriday #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ILrDPDiptH- Tara (@ilabachrn) March 27, 2020
My favorite theatre memory was being able to get back to performing by playing the Narrator in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in 2018 after my battle with breast cancer and becoming cancer free!#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #WorldTheatreDay #cancersurvivor https://t.co/r1OwoKZCQK pic.twitter.com/Ek2HzRlMwE- Megan a??•°•?•°•a??•°•?•°•a?? (@MegZCull) March 27, 2020
Happy #WorldTheatreDay ! I'm so grateful or all of the amazing people I've met and experiences I've hada??i??? #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 @AislinnOliveri pic.twitter.com/Khm21nvnGd- Julia O'Connor (@JuliaOConnor04) March 27, 2020
Bringing my friend to her 1st Broadway show this summer holds a special place in my heart! #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/abQjqScEyk- Backstage with B (@bstagewithb) March 27, 2020
my first high school show - 4 years of pure joy #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vr5m9ncCGe- meghan (@megsmccrac) March 27, 2020
missing this show TONS right now. biggest thanks to @AislinnOliveri to making my freshman experience so magical? #WorldTheatreDay #TheAddamsFamily #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/2gXR6WPyB4- maya diaz (@dayamiaz) March 27, 2020
all the wonderful shows i saw this year : deh, little ship and billy elliot being the highlights #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/WghJNHfnBp- meghan (@megsmccrac) March 27, 2020
Back to November 2019 and the great high school cast of "Cheaper by the Dozen" #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/AJnxEAWlvE- Melanie Taylor (@mtaylordrama) March 27, 2020
Throwback to my first show (Lion King, Scar) when I was basically a baby, and how I got to lay on a rock #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/AfnpJKJKBy- paul (@the_sauce_b0y) March 27, 2020
#FBF to one of the best experiences of my life a??i??#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/DgqR8AdWWC- deb (@kosmicbrownies) March 27, 2020
#HappyWorldTheatreDay! It's sort of bitter sweet since I was supposed to be rehearsing to play Nancy in Oliver today, but it's fun to look back on all of the great shows I've done & seen. Totally missing my theatre family in Quarantine right now! ?♥i??#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Flw2laJPZY- Mallory Roelke (@MalloryRoelke) March 27, 2020
happy #WorldTheatreDay!! throwing it back to my very first high school production where i played Glinda! #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #TheWizardofOz @AislinnOliveri pic.twitter.com/9IuVzoocFQ- sarah ? (@sarah_stiehl) March 27, 2020
Anotha #FBF! This is from a sitzprobe last year when we did All Shook Up, and this song was extra special ?@AislinnOliveri #WorldTheatreDay- deb (@kosmicbrownies) March 27, 2020
#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6JGJjW8vwf
happy #WorldTheatreDay! i'm so grateful for all the amazing people i've worked with over these past few years! #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 @AislinnOliveri pic.twitter.com/Vft3OjJW3y- alexis ? (@_alexisp_) March 27, 2020
My favorite thing in the whole gosh darn world ~ Happy happy #WorldTheatreDay ??a??i?? #TheatreFamily We'll be back and better than ever before! pic.twitter.com/yxYCurCCNu- Taylor Greny (@taylorgreny) March 27, 2020
Playing Charity Hope Valentine in SWEET CHARITY. What a fun and challenging role. I loved her with every ounce of my heart. #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 https://t.co/9ZeUFJTjaJ pic.twitter.com/l7qDCCdYjU- Ashley Hurst ? (@MsAshleyHurst) March 27, 2020
#BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #WorldTheatreDay "so I say, thank you for the music, for giving it to me" pic.twitter.com/jYRtgnkKOL- Cassie Smith (@Cass175) March 27, 2020
my favorite role i've played yet ? #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/KSLmB306QV- alexis ? (@_alexisp_) March 27, 2020
Donna Murphy's first performance in Hello, Dolly! Emotions running sky high, standing ovations for every number and I'll never forget the moment she began to sing 'Before The Parade Passes By'! #MagicalMemories #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 ??a??i??- RebeccaIttenbach@StayHome?a??i?? (@RebeccaEAI1307) March 27, 2020
Theatre has changed my life, rocked my world, and made me who I am today. Without it, I would be next to nothing. Thank you, theatre, for being there for me when nothing else was. #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/OMM5zmVBUI- Annie Buchheit (@starletinwaitin) March 27, 2020
Another throwback to what was definitely my favorite show performed up to this point, along with being my very first high school show. Playing Fester was an experience I'll never forget, and Moon and Me will stick with me forever. #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 pic.twitter.com/xm7FhO7dlR- paul (@the_sauce_b0y) March 27, 2020
That one time on stage a few years ago when the music track didn't come on in the middle of the show ... https://t.co/H1p4XKrmJT ... #WorldTheatreDay #BwayWorldTheatreDay2020 #FantasticFriday #MineolaProud #JamesAndTheGiantPeach @AislinnOliveri- Cindy Velez (@teenah88) March 27, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)