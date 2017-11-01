Happy November! Check Out All the New Shows Opening on Broadway This Month!

It's a new month and that means a brand-new batch of shows opening up on the Great White Way.

Check out the November schedule of openings below! below and prepare for a great big brand new Broadway season!

November 2

Junk (Vivian Beaumont Theatre)

Lincoln Center Theater presents Junk, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Doug Hughes.

It's 1985. Robert Merkin, the resident genius of the upstart investment firm SackeR Lowell, has just landed on the cover of Time Magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to re-shape the world.

JUNK is the story of Merkin's assault on American capitalism's holy of holies, the "deal of the decade," his attempt to takeover an iconic American manufacturing company and, in the process, to change all the rules. What Merkin sets in motion is nothing less than a financial civil war, pitting magnates against workers, lawyers against journalists, and ultimately, pitting every one against themselves.

Set over 30 years ago, this is a play about how, while most of us weren't watching, money became the only thing of real value.

November 9

The Band's Visit (Ethel Barrymore Theatre)

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

November 15

Latin History for Morons (Studio 54 Theatre)

In Latin History for Morons outrageous, multifaceted performer, John Leguizamo, schools his son - and the rest of us - on the marginalization of Latinos in U.S. history and the vital roles they played in building this country. From a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the Revolutionary and Civil War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down 3,000 years into 90 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark comedic style. Latin History for Morons is a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

November 21

Home for the Holidays (August Wilson Theatre)

Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition, Home for the Holidays The Broadway Concert Celebration!

November 29

Meteor Shower (Booth Theatre)]

Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debuts, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

November 30

The Parisian Woman (Hudson Theatre)

The Parisian Woman, is the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman. Set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

