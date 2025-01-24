Hagen Quartet to Perform at 92NY in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present the Hagen Quartet on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:30pm ET on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall. Tickets start at $40.

Among the most venerated string quartets of our time, the superb Salzburg-based Hagen Quartet returns following an acclaimed cycle of the complete Beethoven Quartets on the 92NY stage a decade ago. Performing together for more than 40 years, they bring their refined European style of quartet playing to works by Haydn and Schumann.

The complete program will feature:

HAYDN String Quartet in G Major, Op. 54, No. 1

HAYDN String Quartet in E Major, Op. 54, No. 3

Intermission

R. SCHUMANN String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3

Musicians: LUKAS HAGEN, violin; RAINER SCHMIDT, violin; VERONIKA HAGEN, viola; CLEMENS HAGEN, cello

Hagen Quartet

After concerts by the "four world-class string players from Salzburg" (Hamburger Abendblatt), audiences sit in "absolute silence for almost minutes, conscious of having experienced something extraordinary."

In the 2024/25 season, the Hagen Quartet will focus on string quartets by Haydn, Schumann, Janáček and Brahms. Quintets by Mozart and Brahms with Sabine Meyer and Jörg Widmann, as well as Schubert with Julia Hagen and Gautier Capuçon are also scheduled. 2024/25 tours will take the Hagen Quartet to France, Norway, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, England and the US. In addition to a cycle at the Wiener Konzerthaus, the Hagen Quartet will also perform at the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin, the Wigmore Hall in London and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Spanning four decades, the Hagen Quartet's unparalleled career began in 1981. Their first years were marked by competition successes and an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon. During the decades of collaboration, numerous recordings were made to explore the almost endless quartet repertoire, from which the Hagen Quartet's unmistakable profile developed. Subsequent recordings on the myrios classics label have also received international critical acclaim and major awards. A recording together with Jörg Widmann including clarinet quintets by Widmann and Mozart has just been released. The Hagen Quartet has been an honorary member of the Konzerthaus Wien since 2012 and received the Concertgebouw Amsterdam Prijs in 2019 for its many years of artistic radiance and contribution.

The quartet's repertoire consists of delightful and intelligently combined programs spanning the entire history of the string quartet. In addition, the Hagen Quartet is dedicated to premieres by composers of its generation. Collaborations with artists such as Nikolaus Harnoncourt and György.

Kurtág are as important to the Hagen Quartet as joint concert performances with Maurizio Pollini, Mitsuko Uchida, Krystian Zimerman, Heinrich Schiff, Jörg Widmann, Kirill Gerstein, Sol Gabetta and Gautier Capuçon.

The Hagen Quartet is a role model for many young string quartets in terms of sound quality, stylistic diversity, interplay, and serious engagement with the works and composers of their genre. As teachers and mentors at the Salzburg Mozarteum, the Hochschule Basel, and at international master classes, they pass on this wealth of experience to their younger colleagues.