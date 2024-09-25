HELL'S KITCHEN's Original Broadway Cast Album Hits #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums Chart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The HELL’S KITCHEN’s Original Broadway Cast Album has hit #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart.



The album is available now via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. It is also available for purchase on vinyl and CD.



Produced by Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone. The album is engineered by Ann Mincieli and Brendan Morawski and mixed by Ann Mincieli, Brendan Morawski, Eric Schilling and Ken Lewis with production management by Jill Dell’Abate and assistant engineers include Frank Holland, Robert Regeiro and Steve Tejeda.



HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.



Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.



Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.



The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

