Photos: Ava DeMary and Jeannette Bayardelle Join HEATHERS Off-Broadway

Get a first look at new production photos of Heathers the Musical featuring Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara and Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom who join the cast tonight, Wednesday, June 24 at New World Stages.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara; Jeannette Bayardelle as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.



Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.



Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.



Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

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