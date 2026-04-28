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Photos: Lisa Ann Walter, Zan Berube, Isabella Esler and More in HEATHERS

The cast features Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming/Veronica Sawyer's Mom, Zan Berube as the new Heather Chandler, and more.

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You can now get a first look at new production photos of Heathers: The Musical Off-Broadway, featuring the show's newest cast members

The cast currently features Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming and Veronica Sawyer's Mom, Zan Berube as the new Heather Chandler, Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, and John Cardoza as J.D. 

The full cast of Heathers The Musical including Jackera DavisElizabeth TeeterErin MortonCade OstermeyerAdam Bashian, and Jimmy Ray Bennett, with Sara Al-BazaliThalia AtallahEmma BensonJames Caleb GriceLouis GriffinDevin LewisKiara Michelle LeeBrian MartinSyd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

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