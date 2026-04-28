Photos: Lisa Ann Walter, Zan Berube, Isabella Esler and More in HEATHERS

You can now get a first look at new production photos of Heathers: The Musical Off-Broadway, featuring the show's newest cast members!

The cast currently features Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming and Veronica Sawyer's Mom, Zan Berube as the new Heather Chandler, Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, and John Cardoza as J.D.

The full cast of Heathers The Musical including Jackera Davis, Elizabeth Teeter, Erin Morton, Cade Ostermeyer, Adam Bashian, and Jimmy Ray Bennett, with Sara Al-Bazali, Thalia Atallah, Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

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