HEAD OVER HEELS to Celebrate Cast Recording at Drama Book Shop

The cast of Head Over Heels will celebrate the release of their Original Broadway Cast Recording, now available digitally and in physical formats via Sony Masterworks Broadway on November 9, with an in-store performance and album signing event at the Drama Book Shop (250 West 40th Street) on Monday, November 12 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.

The Drama Book Shop will welcome cast members including Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Alexandra Socha and Sharon Catherine Brown (performer list is subject to change).

The performance will take place downstairs in the Arthur Seelen Theatre followed by a signing event on the main level of the Drama Book Shop. One in-store purchase (of any Drama Book Shop item) is required to be eligible for the signing event. Guests will also be allowed to bring one item of their own to be signed. For more information, please call 212-944-0595.

Head Over Heels is now playing on Broadway at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The production began preview performances on Saturday, June 23 and officially opened on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

Making their Broadway debut as songwriters, The Go-Go's said, "Head Over Heels is a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance."

