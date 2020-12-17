HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne to Resume Performances February 2021

Multi-award-winning theatrical event Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume performances in Melbourne on February 25, after a hiatus of 49 weeks. The landmark production suspended a record-breaking run at Melbourne's Princess Theatre after public health measures were imposed by the government due to COVID 19.



Producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, and Michael Cassel added: "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all Victorians and the State Government for their commitment during these extraordinary times, and for allowing us to safely return. We are thrilled to congratulate Melbourne as the first city in the world to re-open Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and extend a special thank you to our loyal audiences who have stuck with us. On behalf of everyone in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child company, we can't wait to welcome you back."



CEO Visit Victoria Brendan McClements said today, "From its opening in February 2019, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child established itself as one of Melbourne's iconic entertainment destinations.This production is a major draw card for visitors and the opening will be a significant step forward to reactivate the East End Theatre District. I wish the production well as it welcomes audiences back to the theatre in February of next year."



Marriner Group's CEO, Jason Marriner said, "The health and safety of our audiences are paramount and we can assure everyone entering the Princess Theatre doors that the utmost care and detail has gone into making the theatre-going experience safe. We very much look forward to welcoming you back."



For further information regarding visits to the theatre please refer to the Marriner Group Covid message here.



Tickets are now on sale via the official website HarryPotterThePlay.com. Performances from 20 January 2021 through to 24 February 2021 will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from 21 July 2021 onwards with the same seating allocation they originally booked. Ticket holders affected by this final postponement will be given the option to exchange their tickets to earlier performances, subject to availability.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for interstate and international customers impacted by continuing travel restrictions as well as those unable to attend their rescheduled performance.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.

The company of 42 performers is completed by Lucy Ansell, Alexander Artemov, Iopu Auva'a, Damien Avery, Jai Bacak, Bonnie Barlow, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Hannah Fredericksen, Helen Howard, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Monet Lewis, Kuda Mapeza, James O'Connell, David Ross Paterson, Naomi Rukavina, John Shearman, David Simes, Liam Smith, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Archie Thomson, Jessica Vickers and Mackenzie Vokes.

The Australian production officially opened with a magical red carpet performance on Saturday 23 February, 2019. Melbourne was the third city worldwide to welcome Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, after London and New York. It will unequivocally not play any other city in Australia.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Both parts of the play are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.