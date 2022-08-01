Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
HAMILTON to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Friday

The performance will air this Friday, August 5 on ABC.

Aug. 1, 2022  

The Broadway cast of Hamilton will perform on Good Morning America this Friday, August 5. The performance will take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and will be broadcast live from Central Park.

The performance is part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, which will also include Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, and more.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind.

This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

There are currently six Hamilton companies including Broadway, three North American tours, London and Sydney. Hamilton will open in Hamburg, Germany in October 2022 where it will be translated and performed in German.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





