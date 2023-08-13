HAMILTON on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Hamilton on Broadway.
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Hamilton on Broadway. Check out all the details below!
Hamilton is running on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The Richard Rodgers Theatre is a Broadway theater at 226 West 46th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.
To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).
Hamilton began previews on Broadway on July 13, 2015 and officially opened on August 6, 2015.
Yes! Hamilton is currently touring the US, and has productions running in the West End, a UK and Ireland tour, an international tour, Australia, Germany, and will soon embark on an international tour, premiering in New Zealand and the Philippines before it arrives to its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton the musical is based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. It is inspired by the biography "Alexander Hamilton" written by Ron Chernow.
A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Hamilton features music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Hamilton is is 2 hours 45 minutes including intermission.
The main characters in Hamilton include: Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler, John Laurens, Marquis de Lafayette, Hercules Mulligan, King George III,James Madison, Philip Hamilton, Maria Reynolds.
The opening night cast of Hamilton included: Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George III, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.
No. Hamilton has welcomed many replacement performers since it opened on Broadway in 2014.
Musical numbers in Hamilton include:
Act One
Alexander Hamilton – Full company (except King George)
Aaron Burr, Sir – Hamilton, Burr, Laurens, Lafayette, and Mulligan
My Shot – Hamilton, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Burr and Company
The Story of Tonight – Hamilton, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan
The Schuyler Sisters – Angelica, Eliza, Peggy, Burr, and Company
Farmer Refuted – Seabury and Hamilton
You'll Be Back – King George
Right Hand Man – Washington, Hamilton, Burr, and Company
A Winter's Ball – Burr, Hamilton, Company
Helpless – Eliza, Hamilton, Women
Satisfied – Angelica, Eliza, Hamilton and Company
The Story of Tonight (Reprise) -Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Hamilton, Burr
Wait For It – Burr and Company
Stay Alive – Hamilton, Washington, Lee, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Eliza, Angelica, and Company
Ten Duel Commandments – Laurens, Hamilton, Lee, Burr, and Company
Meet Me Inside – Washington, Hamilton, and Company
That Would Be Enough – Eliza and Hamilton
Guns and Ships - Lafayette, Burr, Washington, Company
History Has Its Eyes on You – Washington and Company
Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) – Hamilton, Lafayette, Laurens, Mulligan, Washington, and Company
What Comes Next? – King George
Dear Theodosia – Burr, Hamilton
Non-Stop – Hamilton, Burr, Eliza, Angelica, Washington, and Company
Act Two
What'd I Miss – Jefferson, Burr, Madison, Washington, Hamilton and Company
Cabinet Battle #1 – Jefferson, Hamilton, Washington, and Madison
Take a Break – Eliza, Philip, Hamilton, and Angelica
Say No to This – Hamilton, Maria Reynolds, James Reynolds, and Company
The Room Where It Happens – Burr, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and Company
Schuyler Defeated – Philip, Eliza, Hamilton, and Burr
Cabinet Battle #2 – Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Madison
Washington on Your Side – Burr, Jefferson, and Madison
One Last Time – Washington, Hamilton, and Company
I Know Him – King George
The Adams Administration – Burr, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and Company
We Know –Hamilton, Burr, Jefferson, and Madison
Hurricane – Hamilton and Company
The Reynolds Pamphlet - Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, Burr, Angelica, Company
Burn – Eliza
Blow Us All Away – Philip, Hamilton, Eacker, Dolly, Martha and Company
Stay Alive (Reprise) – Philip, Hamilton, Eliza, Doctor, and Company
It's Quiet Uptown – Angelica, Hamilton, Eliza, and Company
The Election of 1800 – Jefferson, Madison, Burr, Hamilton, and Company
Your Obedient Servant – Burr, Hamilton
Best of Wives and Best of Women – Eliza, Hamilton
The World Was Wide Enough – Burr, Hamilton, and Company
Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story – Eliza, Washington, Burr, Jefferson, Madison, Angelica, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan and Company
Yes! Hamilton was the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on the Rap Albums chart, the first cast album to ever do so. Hamilton was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2023, and is the best-selling cast album of all time.
Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It has also won Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Since HAMILTON contains some strong language, the show is recommended for ages 10+. Infants are not allowed in the theater. Children 5 years of age and above are permitted but must have their own ticket.
You can get tickets to Hamilton and every other Broadway show here.
The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances. Winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s). No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold. All times listed are in the local time zone.
For inquiries about the HAMILTON lottery, please contact:
help@luckyseat.com if entering through Lucky Seat
lottery@hamiltonmusical.com if entering through the Hamilton App
