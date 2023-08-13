HAMILTON on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Hamilton on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Hamilton playing on Broadway?

Hamilton is running on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The Richard Rodgers Theatre is a Broadway theater at 226 West 46th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Hamilton on Broadway?

To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).

When did Hamilton open on Broadway?

Hamilton began previews on Broadway on July 13, 2015 and officially opened on August 6, 2015.

Is Hamilton playing outside of New York City?

Yes! Hamilton is currently touring the US, and has productions running in the West End, a UK and Ireland tour, an international tour, Australia, Germany, and will soon embark on an international tour, premiering in New Zealand and the Philippines before it arrives to its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi.

What is Hamilton based on?

Hamilton the musical is based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. It is inspired by the biography "Alexander Hamilton" written by Ron Chernow.

What is Hamilton about?

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Who wrote Hamilton?

Hamilton features music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

How long is Hamilton?

Hamilton is is 2 hours 45 minutes including intermission.

What days of the week does Hamilton play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Hamilton?

The main characters in Hamilton include: Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler, John Laurens, Marquis de Lafayette, Hercules Mulligan, King George III,James Madison, Philip Hamilton, Maria Reynolds.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton?

The opening night cast of Hamilton included: Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George III, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

Is the original Broadway cast still in Hamilton?

No. Hamilton has welcomed many replacement performers since it opened on Broadway in 2014.

What songs are in Hamilton?

Musical numbers in Hamilton include:

Act One

Alexander Hamilton – Full company (except King George)

Aaron Burr, Sir – Hamilton, Burr, Laurens, Lafayette, and Mulligan

My Shot – Hamilton, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Burr and Company

The Story of Tonight – Hamilton, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan

The Schuyler Sisters – Angelica, Eliza, Peggy, Burr, and Company

Farmer Refuted – Seabury and Hamilton

You'll Be Back – King George

Right Hand Man – Washington, Hamilton, Burr, and Company

A Winter's Ball – Burr, Hamilton, Company

Helpless – Eliza, Hamilton, Women

Satisfied – Angelica, Eliza, Hamilton and Company

The Story of Tonight (Reprise) -Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Hamilton, Burr

Wait For It – Burr and Company

Stay Alive – Hamilton, Washington, Lee, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Eliza, Angelica, and Company

Ten Duel Commandments – Laurens, Hamilton, Lee, Burr, and Company

Meet Me Inside – Washington, Hamilton, and Company

That Would Be Enough – Eliza and Hamilton

Guns and Ships - Lafayette, Burr, Washington, Company

History Has Its Eyes on You – Washington and Company

Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) – Hamilton, Lafayette, Laurens, Mulligan, Washington, and Company

What Comes Next? – King George

Dear Theodosia – Burr, Hamilton

Non-Stop – Hamilton, Burr, Eliza, Angelica, Washington, and Company

Act Two

What'd I Miss – Jefferson, Burr, Madison, Washington, Hamilton and Company

Cabinet Battle #1 – Jefferson, Hamilton, Washington, and Madison

Take a Break – Eliza, Philip, Hamilton, and Angelica

Say No to This – Hamilton, Maria Reynolds, James Reynolds, and Company

The Room Where It Happens – Burr, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and Company

Schuyler Defeated – Philip, Eliza, Hamilton, and Burr

Cabinet Battle #2 – Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Madison

Washington on Your Side – Burr, Jefferson, and Madison

One Last Time – Washington, Hamilton, and Company

I Know Him – King George

The Adams Administration – Burr, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and Company

We Know –Hamilton, Burr, Jefferson, and Madison

Hurricane – Hamilton and Company

The Reynolds Pamphlet - Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, Burr, Angelica, Company

Burn – Eliza

Blow Us All Away – Philip, Hamilton, Eacker, Dolly, Martha and Company

Stay Alive (Reprise) – Philip, Hamilton, Eliza, Doctor, and Company

It's Quiet Uptown – Angelica, Hamilton, Eliza, and Company

The Election of 1800 – Jefferson, Madison, Burr, Hamilton, and Company

Your Obedient Servant – Burr, Hamilton

Best of Wives and Best of Women – Eliza, Hamilton

The World Was Wide Enough – Burr, Hamilton, and Company

Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story – Eliza, Washington, Burr, Jefferson, Madison, Angelica, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan and Company

Does Hamilton have a cast recording?

Yes! Hamilton was the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on the Rap Albums chart, the first cast album to ever do so. Hamilton was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2023, and is the best-selling cast album of all time.

Did Hamilton win any awards?

Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It has also won Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Can I bring my child to Hamilton?

Since HAMILTON contains some strong language, the show is recommended for ages 10+. Infants are not allowed in the theater. Children 5 years of age and above are permitted but must have their own ticket.

How do I get tickets to Hamilton?

Does Hamilton have a lottery?

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances. Winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s). No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold. All times listed are in the local time zone.

For inquiries about the HAMILTON lottery, please contact:

help@luckyseat.com if entering through Lucky Seat

lottery@hamiltonmusical.com if entering through the Hamilton App

