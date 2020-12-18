HAMILTON Will Return to the West End in May 2021

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Hamilton will make its return to the West End next year!

According to the show's official social media accounts, the hit musical returns to the Victoria Palace Theatre in May 2021.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Monday 21st December.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Prior to closing due to the health crisis, Hamilton starred Karl Queensborough in the title role of Alexander Hamilton with Allyson Ava-Brown and Jason Pennycooke in the roles of Angelica Schuyler and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson respectively. They were joined by Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/ Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Carl Spencer as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Gavin Spokes played King George.