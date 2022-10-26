Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More on Hamilton
HAMILTON & Swing Left to Host Voter Contact Events to 'Get Out the Vote' for the 2022 Midterm Elections

HAMILTON & Swing Left to Host Voter Contact Events to 'Get Out the Vote' for the 2022 Midterm Elections

Volunteers who join will receive special Hamilton merchandise, canvass for candidates, and join members of the Hamilton cast for an exclusive virtual meet and greet.

Oct. 26, 2022  

Swing Left and Hamilton are partnering to host a series of events to help get out the vote-including canvassing, bus launches, and afterparties for volunteers-in cities across the country. These efforts will support candidates in key midterm swing races who are fighting to protect abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights. Volunteers who join will receive special Hamilton merchandise, canvass for candidates, and join members of the Hamilton cast for an exclusive virtual meet and greet.

Event locations include:


Las Vegas - NV-SEN (Catherine Cortez Masto) - 10/28
Orlando - FL-GOV (Charlie Crist) - 11/3
New York - NJ-07 (Tom Malinowski) and PA-07 (Susan Wild) - 11/5 + 11/6
During the canvassing events, volunteers will knock on doors and talk with voters to encourage them to vote in the 2022 midterms. Talking to voters face to face is one of the single most important ways volunteers can help win the midterms.

Visit swingleft.org/action to sign up and learn about opportunities to get involved.

About Swing Left


Swing Left is a national organization formed in 2017 that has become one of the largest drivers of grassroots volunteers and donors to support Democrats in key races. Swing Left is building a lasting culture of grassroots participation in winning elections for the Left by making it as easy as possible for anyone to have maximum impact on the elections that determine the balance of power in our country.

Since 2017, Swing Left members have made more than 40 million voter contacts and raised more than $70 million for Democratic candidates, civic organizations, and voter mobilization efforts. Swing Left has built a community of more than 1 million grassroots members, including affiliated groups in more than 250 cities and towns across 40 states, who came together to win back the White House, flip the House and Senate, and make key gains in our continued fight for a better democracy.

About Hamilton's Ham4Progresss


Ham4Progress is a community highlighting social justice causes, a gathering place for meaningful discussion, and a platform for organizations Hamilton supports. Run by a diverse collective of Hamilton cast members and staff, this is a platform where Hamilton inspires its community, fans, and company members to action.




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Wait For It Mug

Hamilton Wait For It Mug

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Button Set




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Theater
October 26, 2022

A Raisin in the Sun has officially opened at The Public Theater! Written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, this revival marks Hansberry's Public Theater debut as the theater's Astor Place home celebrates its 55th season producing work by groundbreaking artists. See photos from opening night here!
Cast Announced for Bleu Beckford-Burrell's LA RACE at WP TheaterCast Announced for Bleu Beckford-Burrell's LA RACE at WP Theater
October 26, 2022

Page 73 and Working Theater have announced the cast of Bleu Beckford-Burrell’s La Race (November 21–December 23 at the McGinn/Cazale Theater at WP Theater.
Cast Announced for Jaime Lozano's New Musical DESAPARECIDAS at JACKCast Announced for Jaime Lozano's New Musical DESAPARECIDAS at JACK
October 26, 2022

With an all female Mexican cast, Lozano’s new Mexican musical DESAPARECIDAS will start rehearsals next week. Florencia Cuenca (Children of Salt, A Never-Ending Line) will lead this ensemble piece with her character of “La Jenni”. It will run Dec 2nd through the 18th.
Anime NYC Announces Schedule of Events for the 2022 Japan Animation and Pop Culture ConventionAnime NYC Announces Schedule of Events for the 2022 Japan Animation and Pop Culture Convention
October 26, 2022

Anime NYC has announced programming for the 2022 convention, taking place at New York’s Javits Center (655 W 34th St at 11th Ave) from November 18-20.
A BILLY GILMAN CHRISTMAS is Coming to Birdland Jazz Club in DecemberA BILLY GILMAN CHRISTMAS is Coming to Birdland Jazz Club in December
October 26, 2022

Birdland Jazz Club will present Billy Gilman – the platinum-selling country music artist known for his run on NBC’s “The Voice” — in “A Billy Gilman Christmas” on Monday, December 5 at 7:00 PM.