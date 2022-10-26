HAMILTON & Swing Left to Host Voter Contact Events to 'Get Out the Vote' for the 2022 Midterm Elections

Swing Left and Hamilton are partnering to host a series of events to help get out the vote-including canvassing, bus launches, and afterparties for volunteers-in cities across the country. These efforts will support candidates in key midterm swing races who are fighting to protect abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights. Volunteers who join will receive special Hamilton merchandise, canvass for candidates, and join members of the Hamilton cast for an exclusive virtual meet and greet.

Event locations include:



Las Vegas - NV-SEN (Catherine Cortez Masto) - 10/28

Orlando - FL-GOV (Charlie Crist) - 11/3

New York - NJ-07 (Tom Malinowski) and PA-07 (Susan Wild) - 11/5 + 11/6

During the canvassing events, volunteers will knock on doors and talk with voters to encourage them to vote in the 2022 midterms. Talking to voters face to face is one of the single most important ways volunteers can help win the midterms.

Visit swingleft.org/action to sign up and learn about opportunities to get involved.

About Swing Left



Swing Left is a national organization formed in 2017 that has become one of the largest drivers of grassroots volunteers and donors to support Democrats in key races. Swing Left is building a lasting culture of grassroots participation in winning elections for the Left by making it as easy as possible for anyone to have maximum impact on the elections that determine the balance of power in our country.

Since 2017, Swing Left members have made more than 40 million voter contacts and raised more than $70 million for Democratic candidates, civic organizations, and voter mobilization efforts. Swing Left has built a community of more than 1 million grassroots members, including affiliated groups in more than 250 cities and towns across 40 states, who came together to win back the White House, flip the House and Senate, and make key gains in our continued fight for a better democracy.

About Hamilton's Ham4Progresss



Ham4Progress is a community highlighting social justice causes, a gathering place for meaningful discussion, and a platform for organizations Hamilton supports. Run by a diverse collective of Hamilton cast members and staff, this is a platform where Hamilton inspires its community, fans, and company members to action.