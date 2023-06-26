HAMILTON Becomes First Original Broadway Cast Recording Certified Diamond By the RIAA

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton has become the first Broadway cast recording to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

.@HamiltonMusical infused culture & history with a groundbreaking first act. Now, it’s the FIRST Broadway cast recording ever to earn a #RIAATopCertified Diamond 💎! The 46 song album features:

Six 2x Platinum 💿💿

22 Platinum 💿

18 Gold 📀

Cheers to the cast & @AtlanticRecords pic.twitter.com/F5aYTAfWVD — RIAA (@RIAA) June 23, 2023

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton stars the musical's original cast members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. The ensemble features Jon Rua, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana DeBose, and Sasha Hutchings. The musicians on the album are Alex Lacamoire, Kurt Crowley, Andres Forero, Robin Macatangay, Richard Hammond, Benny Reiner, Jonathan Dinklage, Erin Benim Mayland, Anja Wood, Mario Gotoh, and Laura Sherman.

The recording achieved the largest first week sales for a digital cast album and is the highest-charting cast album since 1963. It was the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on the Rap Albums chart, the first cast album to ever do so.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus