HAMILTON Becomes First Original Broadway Cast Recording Certified Diamond By the RIAA

The recording achieved the largest first week sales for a digital cast album and is the highest-charting cast album since 1963.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Photo 1 Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 2 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

HAMILTON Becomes First Original Broadway Cast Recording Certified Diamond By the RIAA

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton has become the first Broadway cast recording to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. 

 The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton stars the musical's original cast members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr.Phillipa SooRenée Elise GoldsberryChristopher JacksonDaveed DiggsAnthony RamosOkieriete OnaodowanJasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. The ensemble features Jon Rua, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Ephraim SykesAriana DeBose, and Sasha Hutchings. The musicians on the album are Alex Lacamoire, Kurt Crowley, Andres Forero, Robin Macatangay, Richard Hammond, Benny Reiner, Jonathan Dinklage, Erin Benim Mayland, Anja Wood, Mario Gotoh, and Laura Sherman.

The recording achieved the largest first week sales for a digital cast album and is the highest-charting cast album since 1963. It was the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on the Rap Albums chart, the first cast album to ever do so.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



RELATED STORIES

1
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON Photo
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON

Jason Arrow will play Alexander Hamilton in the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production, HAMILTON, during its international tour which opens in Manila in September. 

2
Video: See INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET and More at Ham4Ham Photo
Video: See INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET and More at Ham4Ham

Check out videos of the casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet at this week's Ham4Ham!

3
& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS & NY, NY Casts to Join Ham4Ham This Week Photo
& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS & NY, NY Casts to Join Ham4Ham This Week

The casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet will perform at this week's Ham4Ham!

4
HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year Photo
HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year

The Tony®️, Grammy®️, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, HAMILTON, is making its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena next year! The production will run from 17 January until 4 February, 2024.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hamilton Button Set Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Wait For It Mug Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Hamilton Shot Glass Hamilton Shot Glass
Hamilton Magnet Hamilton Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Alex Brightman Talks BEETLEJUICE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Alex Brightman Talks BEETLEJUICE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Wake Up With BWW 6/26: Broadway's Upcoming Summer/Fall Shows, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/26: Broadway's Upcoming Summer/Fall Shows, and More!
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music HallSara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall
Video: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDSVideo: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You