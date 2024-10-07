HAMILTON Alumn Zelig Williams Reported Missing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zelig Williams, a Columbia, South Carolina native and former Broadway performer, has been reported missing. Williams, 28, made his Broadway debut in 2016 in the cast of Hamilton and later worked on Hugh Jackman’s world tour in 2019.

Williams was last heard from on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. His family reported him missing around 9:50 a.m. that same day, reports WLTX. According to Christine Barber, Williams' aunt, the last conversation he had with his mother was unusual because he did not specify where he was going. “The two of them are like two peas in a pod,” Barber said, noting that he lived with his mother. "He didn’t say where he was going, so that’s a big shocker to know that he never returned home."

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Jay Weaver confirmed that Williams’ car was located on Friday, October 4th, at the intersection of Bluff Road and McCords Ferry, near the Palmetto Trail parking area. However, Williams himself was not found. Weaver emphasized the urgency of the search, stating, "The family said it's not normal for him to not contact, and he does require a type of medication, so it’s very important we reach out to the public."

Williams, known for his passion for dance and his efforts to give back to the community, had recently been planning Broadway boot camps for local youth. "He was just an amazing young man," said his cousin, Mieoki Corbett Jacobs. "He was looking forward to coming home to share his knowledge of Broadway with students here."

Williams graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in Commercial Dance. Alongside his work in Hamilton and on Hugh Jackman’s tour, Williams also appeared in the original cast of MJ the Musical.

Family members are urging the public to help in the search for Williams. "We love him, we want him home," said Barber. "Please, if he is seen, spotted, please contact the police department so that we can bring Zelig home."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).