HAIR Star Robin McNamara Dies at Age 74

Robin McNamara, one of the stars of the original Broadway production of Hair passed away last week, on October 21, 2021 at the age of 74.

McNamara replaced original Hair star and the shows author, Jim Rado, in the role of Claude from 1969-71. Prior to his run in the leading role, McNamara briefly performed in the Tribe ensemble and in the role of Woof.

The news was revealed on his official website. The statement reads, "On October 21, 2021, Robin McNamara gained his angel wings. This gentlest of gentle souls was predeceased by his loving wife, Suzie, who departed the earthly plane on May 16, 2018. Robin and Suzie are now reunited for all eternity. Robin will be greatly missed, for his talent but especially for his kind and loving spirit."

In addition to his Broadway credit, McNamara is also well known for his 1970 pop radio hit, titled "Lay a Little Lovin' on Me," At its peak, the sprightly tune reached No. 11, and charted in Canada and Australia.