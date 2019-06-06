HADESTOWN's Kay Trinidad Takes Over Instagram For Tony Awards Weekend!

We're gonna be living it up this weekend because Hadestown's Kay Trinidad is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram this weekend, June 8th and June 9th, to give us an inside look at The Tony Awards! Make sure to tune in starting on Saturday to get a peek at everything that goes into Broadway's biggest night! Get ready to head way down under the ground; you are not gonna want to miss it!

Kay, who plays one of the Fates, has appeared on Broadway in The Little Mermaid (Aquata; original Broadway cast) and Off-Broadway in Bare (Diane Lee) and The Roar of the Greasepaint... (York Theatre). Her regional credits include: Lempicka (world premiere, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Waterfall (U.S. premiere, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre), Allegiance (world premiere, Old Globe), Children of Eden in concert (Aysha; Kennedy Center), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Marcy Park; Cape Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse), The King And I (Tuptim; Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Music Theatre Wichita), Little Shop Of Horrors (Ronette; Berkshire Theatre Group), Beauty and the Beast (MUNY), The Addams Family (MUNY), Bye Bye Birdie (Casa Mañana). Tour: Seussical.

Hadestown originated in 2006 as Mitchell's community theater project that traveled Vermont before gaining a cult following when she turned the songs into an acclaimed album which was called "far and away one of the best records of 2010" (Sunday Times of London). In 2013, Mitchell saw Chavkin's celebrated Off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, and knew she had found her artistic partner. Together, the two women have transformed Hadestown into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop before receiving its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017. The National Theatre provided further development to Hadestown in London and the show is currently playing at the National's Olivier Theatre through Saturday, January 26, 2019, before it's eagerly anticipated Broadway debut.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone -Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The principal cast is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page alongside Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.





