Green Space Presents FERTILE GROUND New Works Showcase

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature program Fertile Ground. Fertile Ground showcases new works-in-progress.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 19 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Fertile Ground will take place on January 26th at 7:00pm. Advance sale tickets: $18 online HERE. Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash or card.

Featuring Alessia Palanti, Celine Bassman, Chris Ferris, The Dance Ranch, Riley Haley and Sky Pasqual, and Yaroque Dance Theater.

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.