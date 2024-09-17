Grammy Award Winner Allison Russell to Make Broadway Debut as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award winner Allison Russell will join the cast of Hadestown as ‘Persephone.’ Known for her critically acclaimed americana and roots albums “Outside Child” and “The Returner,” Russell will make her Broadway debut in the production on Tuesday, November 12 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.



“I first heard Anaïs Mitchell sing “Why We Build The Wall” in 2008 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. She was opening the show at a concert series called “Sings Like Hell” (really) for my partner’s band JT & The Clouds. I was transfixed. When Anaïs told me later that night that she was working on a “folk opera” based on the myth of Orpheus & Eurydice all my hairs stood on end — I had a premonition that it would be become a work that would outlive us all,” stated Allison Russell.



“It has been a keen and continuous joy to have a front row seat to the evolution of this great opus - from the 2010 album to Off Broadway to the Edmonton Theatre to the London Theatre and finally to Broadway and the Walter Kerr and the Herstoric Tonys sweep in 2019. Impossible for me to fully convey how deeply meaningful, resonant, uplifting, and full circle it is to be making my Broadway debut, starring in the role of Persephone (a Goddess and archetype I have explored in both poetry and song myself since childhood) in this timeless instant classic. I am proud to be joining the sisterhood of artists who’ve embodied Persephone, proud to be joining this extraordinary ensemble, proud to become a part of this living, growing legacy. This is a World I’ve dreamt of and one I get to live in now. I am excited and grateful beyond measure to be joining Hadestown! See you way down under the ground!”



Hadestown alum, Lana Gordon will return to the production as ‘Persephone’ beginning Tuesday, October 22 through Sunday, November 10. Yola will play her final performance on Sunday, October 20.



Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Yola as Persephone. They are joined by Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, KC Dela Cruz, Timothy H. Lee, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodriguez, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.



Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025.



ABOUT Allison Russell

Grammy-winning artist Allison Russell is a weaver of stories and tales through the medium of music. Since the release of her first solo album three years ago, the self-taught singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist has redefined what artistry means in the 21st century. From her devastatingly moving celebration of survivors' joy through Outside Child to the body-shaking, mind expanding, soulful expression of Black liberation that is The Returner, Russell’s music exceeds all reasonable (and unreasonable) expectations and affirms her place among today’s most vital artists. Various honors include her Grammy win for Best American Roots Performance for the powerful single “Eve Was Black” alongside 7 additional nominations, the Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year, the Americana Music Association’s 2023 Spirit of Americana Award &2022 Album of the Year Award, two International Folk Music Awards, three Canadian Folk Music Awards, and four UK Americana Music Awards. Alongside the Rainbow Coalition Band- a talented ensemble of Black and POC, queer, and historically marginalized musicians from across the U.S.- Russell uses the power of music in order to spread her message of the “Beloved Community” and is dedicated to lifting others upwards as her own star climbs higher

