Goodspeed Musicals to Produce Workshop of New Musical PRIVATE GOMER JONES

Goodspeed Musicals will be producing a workshop of a new musical from Marshall Pailet, Private Gomer Jones, with industry readings scheduled to take place in New York on May 2, 2022.

Private Gomer Jones tells the story of a young WWI soldier who has suffered profound hearing loss. Hiding his deafness, Gomer displays remarkable skill as a sniper-skill that carries him from his home in Wales to the Western front. As he bonds with the colorful characters in his unit, he must face the brutality of war and wrestle with the nature of violence. Private Gomer Jones is based on actual events. It was conceived at the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, presented in Goodspeed's 2020 Festival of New Musicals and at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021.

Private Gomer Jones is written by Marshall Pailet who will also direct the workshop. The creative team includes Director of Artistic Sign Language Alexandria Wailes, Choreographer Misha Shields, Music Director Madeline Benson and Associate Director Tyrone Robinson.

The cast will be led by Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Henry Walter Greenberg, Pomme Koch and Sarah Stiles, and will feature Christina Marie Cogswell, Laura Dadap, David Aron Damane, Brandon Espinoza, Dickie Hearts, Sarah Killough, Jared Loftin and Cash Maciel.

Goodspeed Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton shared, "Marshall is a singular talent. We are honored to have the opportunity to support his work, and to challenge our own producing strengths, on this exciting and innovative new musical."

ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS:

Goodspeed Musicals has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director and David B. Byrd, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to entertain and inspire audiences. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie and Holiday Inn) and more than 90 new musicals have been launched. Goodspeed's Festival of New Musicals and the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture the talents of new and established artists and support the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of The ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.

For more information visit: https://www.goodspeed.org/