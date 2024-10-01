Goerge Salazar, Ryan J. Haddad and More Join LA CAGE AUX FOLLES At Pasadena Playhouse

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Pasadena Playhouse has announced full casting for its upcoming production of La Cage aux Folles,

Joining the cast are Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician) as Jean-Michel, Shannon Purser (Stranger Things) as Anne, George Salazar (Impeachment: American Crime Story) as Jacob, Michael McDonald (MADtv) as Edouard Dindon/M. Renaud, Nicole Parker (MADtv) as Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud, El Beh (American Conservatory Theater's The Wizard of Oz) as Francis, and Shea Diamond (FX's Pose) as Jacqueline.

The cast of La Cage aux Folles is led by previously announced Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) as Georges and Tony Nominee Kevin Cahoon (Broadway's Shucked) as Albin.

The cast is completed by Kay Bebe Queue, Cody Brunelle-Potter, Salina EsTitties, Rhoyle Ivy King, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Suni Jade Reid, and Paul Vogt as Les Cagelles.

The production is sirected by Sam Pinkleton (Broadway's Oh, Mary!), with book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play by Jean Poiret.

Pasadena Playhouse will also offer La Cage 101 – a special 4-part virtual class in the lead up to the extravagant Playhouse production, featuring very special guests Harvey Fierstein, Director Sam Pinkleton (La Cage aux Folles, Oh, Mary!), and Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman. Special 3 Show Musical Package is also now available, including tickets to La Cage aux Folles and tickets to Anything Goes and Follies in Concert at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

This special 4-part virtual class explores the groundbreaking musical, La Cage aux Folles, in the lead up to the extravagant Playhouse production. Taught by Professor Robert W. Schneider, one of America's most recognized historians of musical theater and queer culture, and featuring very special guests Harvey Fierstein, Director Sam Pinkleton (La Cage aux Folles, Oh, Mary!), and Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman, this class is perfect for any lifelong learner.

Beautiful. Bawdy. Bizarre. Welcome to La Cage aux Folles, the hottest drag club in St. Tropez and one of theater's all-time biggest hits. Immerse yourself in this groundbreaking musical comedy with a heartfelt score by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!, Mame) and a hilarious script by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy). The Tony Award-winning musical comes to life in this all-new Playhouse extravaganza.

Tickets and Membership information for La Cage aux Folles are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.