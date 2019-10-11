Global Roundup 10/11 - CHASING RAINBOWS, THE MUSIC MAN, THE BAND'S VISIT and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature CHASING RAINBOWS, THE MUSIC MAN, THE BAND'S VISIT and More!

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paper Mill's CHASING RAINBOWS

- Don your Ruby Slippers and grab Toto as you take a peek inside Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, featuring a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.

VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN With Adam Pascal, Shirley Jones And More! - In this exclusive video go behind the scenes of 5-Star Theatricals, The Music Man with Adam Pascal, featuring book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben.

VIDEO: THE BAND'S VISIT Tour Performs on Toronto's Breakfast Television - The first national tour of The Band's Visit is currently on stage at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre! Check out the cast performing music from the show in the video below! After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Shows Its Journey to the West End - Today is a great day, and here's why: Dear Evan Hansen is giving us a look inside the show's journey to London's West End. Check out the video below to get a peek at the West End cast chatting with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Michael Greif, and Steven Levenson, as well at the show's Broadway company!

Top Reviews

Rhode Island: Contributor John McDaid reviews ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Providence Performing Arts Center, writing "Ignore the New York reviews. 'Escape to Margaritaville,' the Jimmy Buffett musical which opened its national tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center this week, is two hours of wry, high-energy fun. The music, of course, is a delight, but the book is also full of clever moments and the cast -- of mostly newcomers -- sparkle."

Appleton, WI: Contributor Meredith Kreisa reviews HAMILTON at Fox Cities P.A.C., writing "HAMILTON recently opened at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton and will continue to play through October 20. When a show receives as much hype as HAMILTON has, it can seem almost a letdown compared to its reputation. However, HAMILTON is truly a modern masterpiece with tremendous artistry, subtlety, and nuance."

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ at Paper Mill Playhouse, writing "'Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz' is now making its thrilling New Jersey premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse through October 27. The show is masterfully directed by Denis Jones and features an outstanding, versatile cast."

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews BILLY ELLIOT at Goodspeed Musicals, writing "Sometimes, being unafraid to be yourself can be the key to unlocking your true potential. Never has that been truer than in the story of BILLY ELLIOT, currently playing (through November 24) at the Goodspeed Opera House. In this, its final production of the season, Goodspeed brings to life the hit musical (with music by Elton John and book/lyrics by Lee Hall) about a young boy in a coal-mining town in northern England in the 1980's, as he discovers a love (and gift) for dance. The result is an exciting, touching, and thrilling experience filled with stellar performances, inspired staging, and a pitch perfect interpretation of the trying times in which the play is set. "

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has been involved in as a spectator as well as an actor for the last 25+ years. He has performed in a variety of musicals over the years including FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, PIPPIN, CITY OF ANGELS, 1776, WORKING, LITTLE WOMEN, WORKING, GODSPELL (Jesus) and JOSEPH... DREAMCOAT (Joseph) just to name a few. He currently resides in West Hartford, CT with his wife, Shannon and their two children.

