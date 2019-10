VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Shows Its Journey to the West End

Today is a great day, and here's why: Dear Evan Hansen is giving us a look inside the show's journey to London's West End. Check out the video below to get a peek at the West End cast chatting with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Michael Greif, and Steven Levenson, as well at the show's Broadway company!

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen begins performances at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 29, 2019, with opening night on November 19, 2019. The cast features Sam Tutty, Lucy Anderson, Doug Colling, Marcus Harman, Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Rupert Young, Jack Loxton, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, and James Winter.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen HayesAwards.





