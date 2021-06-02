Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Charlotte Odusanya Reflects on Her First Broadway Experience

This week, Charlotte is singing I Wanted to Change Him from Hallelujah, Baby!

Jun. 2, 2021  

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Charlotte Odusanya shares the experience of her first Broadway show, an educator that has impacted her, and more!

Check out Charlotte's latest performance HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next on Stage because my voice teacher told me about it. I thought I would submit a video and see what would happen!

Share a memory from seeing a past production!

The first Broadway show I ever saw was "The Lion King" and I was MESMERIZED. I went with my grandma and mom, and it was amazing watching our culture come alive on stage. It's something I will never forget.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Sabrina Learman. She has never given up on me, and is the sweetest soul. I trust her with my voice and that means a lot.

Give a shoutout!

All glory to God!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I have a major fear of birds. How do I live in the city where there's pigeons everywhere I turn? Once again.....all glory to God.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!


