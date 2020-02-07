Get to Know the Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song!

On Sunday, February 9, the 92nd Annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The Best Original Song category highlights some of Broadway's best and we are here to help you get to know each song nominated before the big night. All 5 nominees will perform during the broadcast, so make sure to tune in!

Learn more about the 2020 Oscar nominees for Best Original Song below!

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman

Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote the song, which played during the end credits of "Rocketman." John performs with Taron Egerton, who plays him in the film.

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in Pop culture.

ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2

Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez wrote the song "Into the Unknown," which was sung by Idina Menzel in the film Frozen 2.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez most notably wrote the music for the hit Disney film Frozen, including the anthem Let It Go, which won an Oscar. They recently won an Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film Coco.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo wrote the song "Stand Up" for the film Harriet and Erivo performs it in the film.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. HARRIET stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.

Harriet premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, 2019.

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4

Randy Newman wrote "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" for the animated Disney Pixar film Toy Story 4. Newman has composed music for many Disney and Pixar films, including the hit song "You've Got A Friend In Me" from the first Toy Story film.

In Toy Story 4, Woody (voice of Tom Hanks ) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale ), declares himself as "trash" and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts ). After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.

Directed by Josh Cooley ("Riley's First Date?"), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer "Inside Out") and Jonas Rivera ("Inside Out," "Up"), Disney•Pixar's "Toy Story 4" was released in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough

"I'm Standing with You" is a song with music and lyrics by Diane Warren, that was written for the film Breakthrough. The film's star, Chrissy Metz, performs the number.

In Breakthrough, when Joyce Smith's son John falls through an icy lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up, and her steadfast belief inspires those around her to pray for his recovery. Based on the incredible true story of one mother's unwavering devotion, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

Breakthrough premiered in St. Louis on March 20, 2019,[7] and was released in the United States on April 17, 2019, by 20th Century Fox





