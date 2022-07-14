Garth Drabinsky Added to Actors' Equity Do Not Work List

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Actors' Equity will place Paradise Sqaure producer Garth Drabinsky on the company's Do Not Work list due to "outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment."

The move to put Drabinsky, who was imprisoned for 17 months in Canada after being convcited of fraud and forgery as a producer, comes after the production failed to pay their salary via weekly direct deposit on Thursday morning.

"The company of Paradise Square has expressed their commitment to this show and want to continue to tell this story through its planned closing on July 17. However, Garth Drabinsky has made it clear that he is unable to uphold the terms of a union contract, so Equity intends to add him to our Do Not Work list immediately afterwards..." said Equity.

Company members were told physical checks would be made available at the theatre Thursday evening instead of a direct deposit, following a meeting with the union Thursday afternoon. Actors' Equity members received a deposit Thursday evening, and other members of the production will receive paper checks.

The production originally intended to use the bond heald with Actors' Equity in the event of a default by a producer for this week's deposits, but this was not allowed, and a co-producer reportedly funded the checks.

As BroadwayWorld previouslt reported, Actors' Equity and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 are taking Paradise Square to court for $350,000 in owed benefit contributions, wages and other fees, and this week's salary issues are in addition to that ongoing litigation.

Paradise Square failed to keep up with a payment schedule set up as part of a settlement agreement with Actors' Equity in May, and the Equity is now separately seeking $189,877 in unpaid union dues and benefit fund contributions and interest.

This story is developing.