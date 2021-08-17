GREETINGS FROM SARAJEVO To Play Chain NYC Film Festival

GREETINGS FROM SARAJEVO will be screened as part of the ninth annual Chain NYC Film Festival. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at www.chainfilmfestival.com. All attendees must show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Streaming options are also available.

The film chosen is one of over 160 selections of features, shorts and web series, both narrative and documentary, to screen virtually over the course of 10 days.

GREETINGS FROM SARAJEVO will be part of the "Action & Crime" block as part of the collective voice of filmmakers from around the world. The screening will be available virtually and in person at the Chain Theatre August 20th - August 29th and will be immediately followed by a talk back with Director Melissa Skirboll and Writer/Executive Producer Penny Jackson

GREETINGS FROM SARAJEVO is a story of vengeance and possibly of redemption. When Sofia, a survivor of the Bosnian genocide runs into one of the soldiers who destroyed her world she seeks retribution. A young woman, Hana, an assassin, is sent to make sure justice is served. When Hana reaches her target she discovers Stanislav, the monster she was raised to hate is just a sick, blind, old man. Whether Hana carries out the mission or frees herself from the bonds of the past is at the heart of Hana's journey.

This is the second film collaboration for Jackson and Skirboll. Their MY DINNER WITH SCHWARTZEY screened at 38 festivals worldwide (including the 2020 Chain NYC Film Fest) and garnered 49 nominations - winning 19 of those categories.

Skirboll has directed a number of Jackson's plays including PHOENIX at Emerging Artists Theater, BOWERY STREET BLUES at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity and LA CHILD and OTHER STORIES at Dixon Place.

Tickets are $12 for each screening block and can be purchased online through www.chainfilmfestival.com or https://chainfilmfest2021.eventive.org/films

The 2021 Chain NYC Film Festival will be viewable via Eventive-the premier platform for online festivals. Viewers may purchase tickets online and screen on any computer, laptop, mobile device or their own television with the use of Apple TV or a Roku.

Those attending in person may join at the Chain Theatre located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th floor between 8th and 9th Ave. Take the 1, 2, 3 or A, C, E to 34th Street Penn Station.

Awards will be given out in a number of categories including a NY Filmmaker Award, dedicated to filmmakers living in one of the five boroughs of NYC, the Audience Favorite Award, where viewers may vote for their favorite online, and the Filmmakers Choice, where filmmakers vote for each other in the festival. This year's festival is sponsored by Blue Point Brewery and Topo Chico.