GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Set Broadway Reopening Dates

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Girl From the North Country has officially set its Broadway return dates! The musical, which temporarily closed on January 23 with the promise of returning this spring, will return for a limited engagement, April 29-June 11 at the Belasco Theatre.

Learn more at https://northcountryonbroadway.com/

Girl from the North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021.

The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing in Sydney, Australia. Girl from the North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was just nominated for a GRAMMY Award for "Best Musical Theater Album.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Edward Staudenmayer, Rachel Stern, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.