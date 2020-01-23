Full-Time, Part-Time, Seasonal, and Internship Opportunities in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/23

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/23/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

POSITION SUMMARY The TECHNICAL DIRECTOR is responsible for leading the technical and production management for STREB Inc., which includes the STREB Extreme Action Company, the STREB PopAction School, the España-STREB Trapeze Academy and STREB's Educational and Community Engagement programs on and off-site. Reporting to the Artistic Director, working closely with the Executive Director, and collaborating with the management team, the Technical Director will facilitate the day-to-day technical a... (more)

Internships: Summer 2020 Internship Opportunities

Summer 2020 Internship opportunities: The theater offers a variety of internships in PRODUCTION and ADMINISTRATION for undergraduates, graduate students and young professionals with an interest in professional theater training. Interns are trained by and work alongside professionals in the field. Some interns may be eligible to enroll in the Actors' Equity Membership Candidate Program. Paid $175 weekly plus housing in an apartment-style dwelling with private bedroom. Internships Candidate... (more)

Internships: Summer 2020 Internships

Every year Theatre Raleigh depends on a team of dedicated interns to help make its Summer Series a success! We have worked with students (and recent graduates) from a variety of institutions, such as: Barton College Carnegie Mellon University East Carolina University Elon University Florida State University Fordham University Meredith College North Carolina State University University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) University of Florida University of Michigan Un... (more)

Internships: 2020 Summer Internships

SUMMER 2020 Nashville Children's Theatre is seeking dedicated college students to serve as interns for the summer of 2020. NCT provides volunteer/unpaid intern opportunities for the benefit of participants to provide high-level training and work experience in specialized areas of theatre for and with youth. To Apply: Please send the following to: Colin Peterson, NCT Associate Education Director via email or via postal mail to 25 Middleton St. Nashville, TN 37210 Cover letter (listing you... (more)

Internships: Technical Theatre Positions

Paid Positions to be filled include: Interns: Backstage: including scenic construction, painting, and lighting. These positions will also include occasional Pick-up and delivery of items, using the theatre's vehicle, and being on-call during select performances. Three positions to fill. $3500 stipend each. Master Technician: Scenery (ATD): Supervises interns in construction of scenic elements and during the load-in period; will assist Technical Director in planning and scheduling construct... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Aurora Productions seeking Production Managers

Aurora Productions is seeking Production Managers to join our experienced, tight knit team. Ideal candidates are highly organized and motivated, with familiarity of commercial theatre practice and procedure. Experience as a Production Manager, Technical Supervisor or Technical Director is required as is experience with a union work environment. Production Managers would work with Aurora's principals on technical oversight, focusing on the bid process, shop build and load in into the theatre... (more)

Internships: Interns Need For: SOCIAL MEDIA, MARKETING, PR AND/OR GENERAL MANAGING

Interns needed for the Theater Center February - May. Must commit to a 10 hour/week fixed schedule and be available for a weekly meeting Mondays 2-3 PM. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will be given a specific project of his/her own in the areas of marketing, public relations, graphic design, company managing, social media and/or sponsorship. No Xeroxing or running errands! Please send resume and letter of interest ASAP. Interviews begin next week.... (more)

Internships: ADMIN, TECHNICAL, AND EDUCATION INTERNSHIPS

DESCRIPTION: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's Intern Company is designed for early-career professionals interested in specific non-acting areas. Interns are in residence in one department throughout the summer under the guidance of The Shakespeare Theatre's professional staff. Internships offer in-depth practical training and provide the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at a professional level while obtaining connections with respected artists, administrators, technicians, and e... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Shakespeare Acting Apprenticeship

DESCRIPTION: Extreme Training with one of the leading Shakespeare theatres in the nation. A rigorous ten-week program, the Acting Apprenticeship provides an opportunity to focus on one's individual needs as an actor, while providing necessary exposure to all aspects of professional theatre, both as an art form and as a business. CLASSES: Regular conservatory style classes include Acting/Shakespeare Scene Study, Voice/Speech, Text Analysis, Stage Combat, Viewpoints/Movement for the Actor,... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director/Scene Shop Supervisor

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison, NJ is seeking an experienced Technical Director to join our production team. This position is a full-time, year round and will be responsible for constructing or sourcing scenery for all events and shows, maintaining our 20,000 sq. ft. scene shop and storage areas in a safe and secure manner consistent with all OSHA regulations, supervising and training all scene shop staff including seasonal, over-hire, and intern labor, and managing all show a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Properties Supervisor

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks an experienced Properties Supervisor for our 2020 season. Creativity, resourcefulness, and the ability to supervise a staff of professionals and interns required. Applicants must have skill and experience in painting, carpentry, craftwork, carving, sewing, and upholstery along with basic proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Word and Excel. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record. Knowledge ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is currently seeking an Assistant Production Manager. This full-time, year-round position will assist the Director of Production & Facilities in the daily operation of the Theatre, a 7-show season in our two performances spaces, and our 50,000 sq. ft. support facility and shops. Duties include helping to oversee the continued renovation of our support facility, managing multiple project schedules and resources, assisting with budgeting and payroll, attendin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenters

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks experienced scenic carpenters for our 2020 season. Must have experience with various scenic construction techniques and materials. Must have strong woodworking, welding, and rigging skills and be able to read construction plans. Applicants should also be capable of lifting 50 pounds and comfortable working at heights around 25 feet. Experience in electrics, painting, sewing, and pneumatic systems a plus. Ideal candidate is a self-motivated, safety cons... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks an experienced Wardrobe Supervisor. Candidate must be organized, work well under pressure, and be skilled in laundry, sewing, hair, wigs, and makeup techniques. Must be able to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. Position is February through December. Ideal candidate has a degree in technical theatre and at least 2 years professional experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Qualified candidates should submit co... (more)

Internships: Overhire Technicians

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks experienced over-hire in the areas of lighting, sound, costumes, scenic, paints, and props to work on an as-needed basis. Pay is hourly, and dependent on experience. Please submit resume or work history to Steven Beckel, Director of Production & Facilities at sbeckel@shakespearenj.org. No phone calls, please. The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Sales Assistant

POSITION TITLE - MARKETING SALES ASSISTANT DEPARTMENT: MARKETING REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS STATEMENT OF POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES: The Marketing Sales Assistant will support all of the Theatre's sales and marketing efforts by creating, tracking and analyzing, and updating detailed marketing plans for the institution's branding efforts, subscriptions, single tickets, groups and advertising campaigns. Sales efforts focused on achieving financial goals are in ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Coordinator, Drafting and Scenic Supervision

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Coordinator, Video and Audio

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to ... (more)

: Finance Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed t... (more)

: Auditions for "Company"

AUDITION NOTICE - "COMPANY" Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Drive La Mesa, CA 91940 ***AUDITIONS WILL BE IN THE THEATRE*** RSVP and sign up for a time slot at: https://forms.gle/j4UWiH4mQijwdBXt6 "Company" Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by George Furth Produced by Nicole Ashley Thomas Directed by David Guthrie Musical Direction by Jerrica Stone Choreographed by Marc Caro ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

ABOUT Dallas Theater Center One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater. DTC is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Director

JOB TITLE: Marketing Director Job Type: Full Time 40+ hrs/ week, some evening and weekend availability required. Full health and benefits eligible. Serenbe Playhouse, a programming division of the Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture, & the Environment, seeks a highly motivated full-time Marketing Director with excellent organizational, communication and logistical skills to join our team at an exciting time of accomplishment and growth. The Marketing Director is collaborative, creative, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: PURCHASING ASSOCIATE Gifts + Special Projects

THE OPPORTUNITY: Creative Goods is a dynamic full service merchandising company based in NYC with a bold vision for the entertainment space. Our experienced team of industry professionals works to establish partnerships that are built on trust, allowing us to better serve our clients through clear communication, a streamlined workflow, and creative product that captures the imagination. THE ROLE: Reporting to the Purchasing Manager with a dotted line to the Account Director, the Purchasing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Controller

The Public Theater seeks a Controller who is responsible for ensuring effective and timely financial, tax and accounting practices for the entire organization. Oversees and implements financial management systems and internal control procedures in accordance with GAAP principles for nonprofit organizations. Implements and maintains cost control policies and compliance with the requirements of private grants, as well as government contracts, rules and regulations. Supervises Staff Accountant and... (more)

: ASSOCIATE MEDIA PLANNER

ASSOCIATE MEDIA PLANNER REPORTS TO: MEDIA MANAGER THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a dynamic, full-service ad agency with a bold vision for the live entertainment space. Our team of experienced industry professionals aims to create a trust-filled partnership with clients, focusing on clear communication, streamlined workflow and creative that captures the imagination. We are looking to expand our team with people who share this passion for the new and uncharted. Clients include the Broadway shows Ham... (more)





