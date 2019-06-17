Full Lineup Of Lincoln Center Summer Events Announced!

Summer at Lincoln Center is a time-honored New York tradition, bringing people from all walks of life together to experience a multitude of music, dance, and drama across the entire campus.

Running through July 13, Midsummer Night Swing welcomes newcomers and dance pros alike to an iconic social dance party under the stars, complete with outdoor dance lessons and live performances. Harnessing Mozart's innovative spirit as its inspiration, the Mostly Mozart Festival (July 10-August 10) features groundbreaking, international, and multidisciplinary productions; acclaimed artists of all genres; introductions to emerging creative voices; and the presentation of new works and ideas.

Lincoln Center Out of Doors (July 24- August 11) offers free music, dance, family events, and spoken word performances at Damrosch Park and across the Lincoln Center campus. This year's festival showcases the unique talents of NYC-based dancers, performers, and musicians alongside renowned International Artists for a multifaceted experience. Free performances abound at the David Rubenstein Atrium, with diverse programming through July.

Tuesday, July 2 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge Crowd favorites Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge-deemed part of "essential New York" by Time Out- make their annual return to Damrosch Park to celebrate the golden era of disco. Put down your phone, grab a subway token, and hustle the night away like it's 1979. Style: Disco Dance Instructor: Alessandra Marconi teaches Hustle DJ: Bill Coleman Silent Disco DJs: Bill Coleman, Rita Houston of WFUV, and Rimarkable After hours: Silent Disco powered by Quiet Events

At 10:00, when the sound system turns off, the dance party keeps going as DJ Bill Coleman, Rita Houston of WFUV, and DJ Rimarkable broadcast directly to your headphones until 11:30. Wireless headset is free with your ticket; $5 at the door for Silent Disco only. Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

*FREE Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30 pm David Rubenstein Atrium Holman Trio Ernesto Holman, one of Chile's most renowned bass players and a member of the indigenous Mapuche community, has been an integral part of the rock scene for the past 40 years. A dedicated ambassador of the bass, Holman has changed the musical landscape by elevating the instrument beyond the rhythm section and recasting it as a melodic necessity. With Josué Villalobos on drums and Gustavo Cerqueiras on piano, the Holman Trio offers a unique musical fusion of ancestral Chilean rhythms, cueca, and traditional jazz techniques. They bring their award-winning "Etnojazz" sound to the Atrium on the eve of the release of their new album, Árbol. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62 Street FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375.

Wednesday, July 3 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Sisterhood of Swing Seven Following the wildly successful Midsummer Night Swing kickoff last summer, trailblazing trumpet player and bandleader Bria Skonberg returns to Damrosch Park with yet another all-star project. This year's combination of talented and swinging musicians promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of 1930s- '40s style classic swing. Style: 1930s-40s Classic Swing Dance Instructor: Shana Maria Weaver teaches Lindy Hop DJ: Heather Flock Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Thursday, July 4 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Bobby Valentín Orchestra A true Fania all-star, the multi-instrumentalist bandleader and arranger Bobby Valentín is one of the most respected musicians on the Latin music scene, having collaborated from a young age with artists such as Celia Cruz, Tito Rodriguez, Ray Barretto, Charlie Palmieri, and more. Celebrate the true spirit of American independence at an evening of classic salsa with the "Rey del Bajo" ("King of the Bass") and his orchestra. Style: Salsa Dance Instructor: Carlos Konig teaches Salsa DJ: DJ Broadway Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Friday, July 5 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Joe Battaglia & The New York Big Band For more than 20 years, trumpet player Joe Battaglia and his 16-piece big band have been playing fresh arrangements of everyone's favorite rumba, foxtrot, cha cha, and other ballroom styles. Well known by dance lovers around town for his longstanding gigs at Tavern on the Green, the Rainbow Room, and the Edison Ballroom, this native New Yorker and his New York Big Band keep dancers gliding around the floor with a melodic sensibility that "showcases Battaglia's lyrical and sweet sounding horn" (Cabaret Scenes). Style: Ballroom Dance Instructor: Sandra Cameron teaches Foxtrot, Swing, and Rumba DJ: Gene Eagle Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Saturday, July 6 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Charles Turner & Uptown Swing Young jazz vocalist and bandleader Charles Turner III-winner of the first-annual Duke Ellington Center for the Arts vocal competition, among other accolades-has quickly made his mark in the New York City jazz scene, playing regularly at Jazz at Lincoln Center's late-night dance sessions, Ginny's Supper Club, Smoke, and more. Turner slides effortlessly from crooning jazz melodies to hard swinging standards to down-and- out blues, all backed by a flawless five-piece rhythm and horn section. There's no time like the present to hear from the new generation of swing ambassadors. Style: Swing, Jazz, Blues Dance Instructors: LaTasha Barnes and Joshua Mclean teach Lindy Hop DJ: Odysseus Bailer Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Tuesday, July 9 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Elba Ramalho Known by many as "The Queen of Forró," the Brazilian songwriter, singer, poet, and actress Elba Ramalho has been featured on more than three dozen albums since her first solo record, Ave de Prata, took Brazil by storm in 1979. Don't miss this rare New York appearance by the powerful, multifaceted interpreter of traditional Brazilian styles. With a driving rhythm section made up of triangle, guitar, and accordion, forró is festive music before anything else, and there is no better party hostess than the "dizzying force of nature," Elba Ramalho (AllMusic.com). Style: Forró Dance Instructor: Marizete Browne teaches Forró DJ: Greg Caz Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Wednesday, July 10 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Eyal Vilner Big Band featuring Brianna Thomas and Brandon Bain Led by saxophonist, composer, and conductor Eyal Vilner, this 16-piece, multigenerational ensemble has been called "an exciting new sound in the finest tradition of contemporary big band music" (All About Jazz). As a group these international players have collaborated with jazz legends such as Jimmy Heath, Jimmy Owens, and Frank Wess, as well as the new generation of greats. Join them under the stars for this evening of big band swing standards as they celebrate the release of their new album. Style: Big Band Swing Dance Instructor: Sam Coleman teaches Lindy Hop and Authentic Jazz DJ: DJ Ron Damrosch Park, Amersterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Wednesday, July 10 - Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival-Opening Performances Mark Morris Dance Group Mark Morris, the "Mozart of modern dance" (Washington Post), returns to the festival with a new dance work commissioned by Lincoln Center that illuminates the playful tapestry of sound of Satie's Sports et divertissements. Then comes the "remarkable fantasy" of Empire Garden (Times, U.K.), an exploration of Ives's lyrical-and at times, whimsical-Piano Trio. The performance culminates in a Morris masterwork, V, a triumphant and virtuosic piece set to Schumann's exuberant piano quintet. Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, 10 Columbus Cir TICKETS start at $40 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival. Major endowment support for contemporary dance and theater is provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Endowment support for the Mostly Mozart Festival presentation of Mark Morris Dance Group is provided by the Blavatnik Family Foundation Fund for Dance. The Mostly Mozart Festival presentation of Mark Morris Dance Group is made possible in part by the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

Thursday, July 11 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Analía Goldberg's Sextet Having toured the world as part of Argentina's renowned Color Tango Orchestra, pianist, composer, and arranger Analía Goldberg leads her own acclaimed sexteto típico for an evening of golden-age tango. Experience the dramatic intensity of a milonga under the moonlight with a classic six-piece configuration that artfully balances the traditional with the new. This evening features a free dance lesson from 5:30 to 6:00 pm that is accessible to people with limited mobility and will include seated versions of every dance. The lesson will be led by instructors from the Mark Morris Dance Group's Dance for PD program, which specializes in creatively addressing

balance, cognition, motor skills, and physical confidence through dance. All are welcome to participate, and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to the dance floor afterward. Style: Tango Dance Instructors: Leonardo Sardella and Mariana Parma teach Tango DJ: María José Sosa Damrosch Park, Amersterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

*FREE Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 pm David Rubenstein Atrium Celisse With soulful vocals and infectious, blues-tinged hooks, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and spoken- word artist Celisse returns to the Atrium in advance of her first album release. Beyond performing solo shows and in concert alongside artists including Phish, Melissa Etheridge, and Mariah Carey, Celisse has also appeared onstage in the revival of Godspell at Circle in the Square Theatre and Bridget Everett's Rock Bottom at Joe's Pub at The Public, and on television in PBS's The Electric Company, 30 Rock, and Rescue Me. She recently embarked on a sold-out tour with Trey Anastasio's New Group Ghosts of the Forest. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62 Street FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375.

Friday, July 12 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Maria Muldaur With deep roots in folk, rock, and pop, Maria Muldaur has been touring worldwide for more than 50 years. These days she's digging into the catalogue of New Orleans jazz and blues singer Blue Lu Barker, whose 1930s and '40s hits include "Don't You Feel My Leg" and "Look What Baby's Got for You." There is no better pairing than a sultry summer night and some down and dirty New Orleans rhythm and blues. Style: New Orleans Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Dance Instructor: Virginia Jimenez teaches Blues DJ: Todd-O-Phonic Todd Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

*FREE Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing LC Kids Dance For more than two decades, the folks at Dancing Classrooms have been spreading the joy of social dance to thousands of kids in New York City schools. Join us for this beloved (and free!) annual all-ages dance lesson where kids can learn the basics of merengue, tango, salsa, and swing before taking a spin on the dance floor. Dance Instructor: Alee Reed Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave and W. 62 St. FREE Recommended for ages 6-10. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer-Night-Swing.

Saturday, July 13 at 6:00 pm Midsummer Night Swing Harlem Renaissance Orchestra Swing is the thing at our season finale. The Harlem Renaissance Orchestra keeps the spirit of jazz legend Illinois Jacquet alive with classic big-band tunes and blazing uptown energy. Always one of the best parties of the season, the night reaches its glorious peak when New York's best dancers compete for the Ambassador Prize, an homage to Lindy hop icon Frankie Manning. Style: Big Band Swing Dance Instructor: Margaret Batiuchok teaches Swing DJ: Ryan Swift Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave and W. 62 St. TICKETS start at $18 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Midsummer- Night-Swing.

Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival: Film The Great Buster: A Celebration Ahead of this summer's production of The Magic Flute (July 17-20), Peter Bogdanovich's 2018 documentary pays tribute to the legendary Buster Keaton, whose astonishing physical comedy and trademark deadpan expression inform the character of Papageno in Barrie Kosky's boundlessly inventive staging of Mozart's beloved opera, inspired by the era of silent film. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are available for $15 by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Wednesday, July 17 - Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival The Magic Flute Mozart's beloved comedic opera as reimagined by co-directors Suzanne Andrade and Barrie Kosky and animator Paul Barritt has its New York production premiere this summer, with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra led by Renée and Robert Belfer Music Director Louis Langrée. In this spectacularly vivid production, an all-star cast from Komische Oper Berlin interacts with the magical scenery; hand-drawn illustrations, animated and projected, come to life on a massive set. The result is a kaleidoscopic homage to 1920s silent films and Weimar cabaret combined with whimsically macabre fairy tale imagery. David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival.

*FREE Thursday, July 18 at 7:30 pm David Rubenstein Atrium BélO With five critically acclaimed albums under his belt, the singer-songwriter BélO has been hailed as Haiti's musical ambassador to the world. BélO is a visionary practitioner of ragganga-a sublime mixture of jazz, worldbeat, rock, reggae, and Afro-Haitian traditional rhythms. Come experience a master songsmith who transforms roots music into a global phenomenon, blending Caribbean and West African rhythms with melodies that soar when sung in his native language, Haitian Creole. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62 Street

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Saturday, July 20 at 3:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival Panel Discussion Mozart's Magic Flute Scholars from the Mozart Society of America illuminate aspects of the composer's beloved opera, The Magic Flute, in an engaging afternoon of presentations. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra Eroica Symphony Guest conductor Andrew Manze celebrated for his "unstoppable drive and energy" (Herald Scotland), and violinist Vilde Frang join the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra for an evening featuring two of Beethoven's crowning achievements. Frang lends her "startling emotional sincerity and inspired musical imagination" (The Strad) to the composer's Violin Concerto. Manze then plumbs the emotional depths of the epic "Eroica" Symphony, a majestic paean to the human spirit. Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm Drew Petersen, piano David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival.

Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music Kian Soltani and Julio Elizalde The sensational young cellist Kian Soltani celebrates both his Austrian and his Persian heritage in a program mixing traditional European repertoire including Schumann's Fantasiestücke and Chopin's Polonaise brillante with selections honoring his Middle Eastern roots. Pianist Julio Elizalde brings his "highly detailed and musically intelligent" playing (Washington Post) to this evening of Mostly Mozart Festival debuts. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $50 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival.

Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival The Black Clown Fusing vaudeville, gospel, opera, jazz, and spirituals, The Black Clown brings Langston Hughes's famed 1931 poem to life in a stunning new music-theater piece. Powerful and prescient, the experience of a Black man's resilience against a legacy of oppression unfolds, featuring baritone Davóne Tines in the title role. He's joined by an ensemble of 12 and a chamber orchestra performing a vibrant score by Michael Schachter. Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 W. 56th Street TICKETS start at $25 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival.

Major endowment support for contemporary dance and theater is provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

*FREE Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 pm Out of Doors Soul at the Center Legacy: Lalah Hathaway Sings Donny Hathaway The Illustrious Blacks Ellis Haizlip was the visionary creator of the public television show SOUL!, a variety-talk show featuring African American artistry, community, and culture that was also a platform for political expression and the fight for social justice. In 1972, Haizlip, together with Lincoln Center, coproduced Soul at the Center, a groundbreaking celebration of jazz, gospel, and rhythm and blues with artists such as Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Ike & Tina Turner, and Labelle. A milestone event, it was the first extended presentation of Black culture and art at Lincoln Center. This year, Lincoln Center Out of Doors pays respect to Haizlip-the subject of the 2018 documentary Mr. SOUL!-and his contribution to the arts by dedicating opening night to him with a celebration of Soul at the Center. Joining us is five-time Grammy Award-winner Lalah Hathaway performing classic songs by her father, the legendary Donny Hathaway, who was part of the original Soul at the Center. Queer pop duo The Illustrious Blacks start off the night on a high note with their disco-infused Afrofuturist funk. Damrosch Park, Amersterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. FREE Seating is first-come, first-served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music Michael Brown Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient Michael Brown's program of all-variations harkens back to the "Eroica" Symphony performed earlier in the evening by the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. In addition to Beethoven's Eroica Variations, he performs Variations sériuses-composed by Felix Mendelssohn to help raise funds for a bronze statue of Beethoven in his native Bonn. Brown, also an accomplished composer, rounds out the program with his own Folk Variations, based on a familiar theme: "Yankee Doodle." Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $50 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival.

*FREE Thursday, July 25 at 7:00 pm Out of Doors Disney/Pixar's Coco, La Santa Cecilia, and Mariachi Real De Mexico Named for the patron saint of music, effervescent Latin fusion band La Santa Cecilia is fronted by the charismatic Marisol Hernandez (a.k.a. La Marisoul), who "sings like the love child of Janis Joplin and Celia Cruz" (Los Angeles Times). She's joined by accordionist and requintero José "Pepe" Carlos, bass player Alex Bendaña and percussionist Miguel "Oso" Ramirez. Seamlessly integrating cumbia, bossa nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz, rock, klezmer, and any other musical genre that crosses their path, the Grammy-winning band's smart songs are vibrant reflections of Los Angeles's intriguing tapestry of cultures. Following the performance will be a screening of Disney/Pixar's Coco. Called "a definitive movie for this moment" by The New Yorker and inspired by el Día de los Muertos, this tale of family, fun, and adventure centers on a young musician named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. While on this extraordinary

journey, he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to reverse his family's ban on music. Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. FREE Seating is first-come, first-served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival International Contemporary Ensemble Fure & Thorvaldsdottir The sound worlds of pioneering composers Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Ashley Fure, and Bergrún Snæbjörnsdóttir will envelop the audience at this free performance by the International Contemporary Ensemble. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62 Street FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra The Four Seasons Pekka Kuusisto and double bassist Knut Erik Sundquist make their MMF debuts in a program interspersing traditional music of Finland, Norway, and Hungary with Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Guest conductor Andrew Manze leads the orchestra in this evening of geographically diverse performances of folk music-inspired music that includes Bartók's setting of traditional Romanian dances. Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm Neave Trio David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart- Festival.

*FREE Friday, July 26 at 7:30 pm Out of Doors Jeffy Tweedy and Helen Gillet Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and his introspective lyrics have come to represent the simple truths of American life in all its soulful, insecure glory. A prolific songwriter, guitarist, and producer, Tweedy has enjoyed a storied career that earned him a Grammy for Wilco's A Ghost Is Born. The poetic rocker-deemed "equal parts Walt Whitman and Richard Brautigan" by SPIN-is now stepping into the solo spotlight after embarking on an exceptionally creative year. He released WARMER, the companion LP to his acclaimed 2018 solo album WARM, this April to rave reviews, and published an illuminating best-selling memoir Let's Go (So We Can Get Back) in late 2018. Tonight, he brings his probing lyrics and complex guitar-picking to an intimate and inspired solo show at the Damrosch Park Bandshell. Opening the evening is jazz-based cellist, singer, composer, and improviser Helen Gillet who fabricates each song with a true mastery of live looping technology. From avant-garde jazz and French chansons to funk, alternative rock, and the bohemian flair of the Velvet Underground, she "plays every note on fire" (Medium.com). Simultaneously enigmatic and virtuosic, profound yet lighthearted, Gillet's performances overflow with a sense of drama and whimsy. Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. FREE Seating is first-come, first-served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Friday, July 26 at 10:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music Nora Fischer and Marnix Dorrestein Equally at home in the Baroque repertoire and the pop world, vocalist Nora Fischer is joined by vocalist and electric guitarist Marnix Dorrestein to shine new light on the music of Monteverdi, Scarlatti, Purcell, Ravel, and Mozart through a modern-day lens-an unorthodox yet utterly gorgeous set of arrangements of 17th- century songs and arias. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $50 and can be purchased by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly- Mozart-Festival.

*FREE Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 pm and Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 pm Out of Doors La Casita Through poetry, music, and stories, a powerful community of artist-activists give voice to the everyday heroes working to uphold and extend LGBTQ, women's, civil, immigrant, and human rights. Hearst Plaza, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza on Saturday, July 27 Teatro Pregones, 575 Walton Ave on Sunday, July 28 FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Saturday, July 27 at 3:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival Mozart's Gran Partita Mozart's sublime wind serenade is performed by members of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra- conducted by Louis Langrée-at this free performance in the historic St. Paul's Chapel. St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, 209 Broadway FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 pm Out of Doors Look at My Soul: The Latin Shade of Texas Soul, Lee Fields & the Expressions, Black Pumas San Antonio comes to Out of Doors at this evening of Chicano soul. The brainchild of writer-producer- musician Adrian Quesada Look at My Soul celebrates the musical contributions of Chicano soul singers and session musicians in the 1950s and '60s, including Tejano trailblazers Johnny Hernandez and Ruben Ramos, who will join Quesada and the band onstage. Long overlooked by mainstream music history, these gems reveal a rich mix of influences: blues, Latin jazz, and rock 'n' roll, as well as traditional Mexican music like norteño and mariachi. Lively takes on classic tunes will have you on your feet as multiple generations of unsung musical heroes celebrate the unique sound of Texas. Fresh off their coronation as Best New Band at the 2019 Austin Music Awards, Austin-based psychedelic soul band the Black Pumas open the night, with singer-songwriter Eric Burton and Quesada on guitar. Following their funky bold sound is soul veteran and Daptone artist Lee Fields. Fields has been performing for 50 years and now-along with his longtime band The Expressions-stands at the forefront of the soul revival with a new album, It Rains Love. Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first-come, first-served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music Pekka Kuusisto and Knut Erik Sundquist Fresh from their performance with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, maverick violinist Pekka Kuusisto and his colleague, double bassist Knut Erik Sundquist, bring their improvisatory flair across the plaza for an exhilarating after-hours recital, bringing together the beauty of Bach with Scandinavian folk music. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $50 and can be purchased by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly- Mozart-Festival.

Sunday, July 28 at 12:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival: Film Farewell, My Concubine This summer's presentation of the stunning Chinese dance-theater work Under Siege (August 8-10) is based on historic events that form the backdrop of the acclaimed film Farewell, My Concubine. Winner of the 1993 Cannes Palme d'Or, the film depicts a love story that emerges in a Peking opera troupe as they enact the fabled tale of a besieged warlord and his self-sacrificing concubine. Visually impressive and emotionally complex, Farewell, My Concubine stars Gong Li and Leslie Cheung, and was nominated for two Oscars. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $15 and can be purchased by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly- Mozart-Festival

*FREE Sunday, July 28 at 1:00 pm Out of Doors Made in NYC 2.0: Next Generation Traditions Building off of last year's Made in NYC Heritage Sunday program, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Center for Traditional Music and Dance (CTMD) with an all-star lineup of artists, Made in NYC 2.0 calls upon next-generation practitioners inheriting the city's soundscape with increasingly New York-formed traditions and stories. From celebrated legacy artists to those who are just bursting onto the scene, these musical stories and talents are in fact "made in NYC"-and it is that New York City story that makes them, and CTMD's work, so significant. Among the featured ensembles are Nuyorican bomba extraordinarios Redobles de Cultura, who blend the foundational knowledge of their elders with the aesthetics, styles, and realities of an urban and diasporic perspective; the intergenerational Sri Lankan Dance Academy of New York repping Staten Island and its diverse Sri Lankan community; Brooklyn-based klezmer torchbearer Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshen; as well as Inkarayku, an Andean band that blends the organic power of Quechua folk songs and dance music with the energy and edge unique to our city that never sleeps. Hearst Plaza, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Sunday, July 28 at 7:00 pm Out of Doors Caribbean Cultural Center: Las Caras Lindas de Mi Gente Negra

Join the Caribbean Cultural Center as they celebrate the legacy of African influences on Puerto Rico's rich musical history. Featuring performances by Moncho Rivera, Cita Rodriguez & Su Banda, Carlito Padron & Su Banda, and the Bombazo Dance Company, this evening honors Puerto Rican musical icons Tite Curet Alonso, Ismael Rivera, and Pete "El Conde" Rodríguez for highlighting the cultural contributions and struggles of African descendants worldwide. Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. FREE Seating is first-come, first-served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 pm Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra Mozart & Brahms Cultivating a dialogue between two musical masterminds, maestro Louis Langrée and the Festival Orchestra explore Brahms's impassioned Third Symphony, while esteemed Mozart interpreter Martin Helmchen brings his "sterling technique" (Chicago Classical Review) to the most Romantic of Mozart's piano concertos. His Concerto in D minor will feature rarely performed cadenzas by Clara Schumann, Brahms's close confidante, muse, and collaborator. Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm Mara Dobresco, piano David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza TICKETS start at $35 and can be purchased by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly- Mozart-Festival

Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music Susanna Phillips and Myra Huang Susanna Phillips lends her velvety soprano to an intimate, late-night recital with frequent collaborator Myra Huang in a sparkling program featuring works by Clara Schumann, Alma Mahler, and Fanny Hensel-three trailblazing composers of their own accord who lived in the shadows of the famous men in their lives. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $50 and can be purchased by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly- Mozart-Festival

*FREE Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 pm Out of Doors NPR Music's Turning the Tables Live: The Motherlode featuring Rhiannon Giddens, Xiomara Laugart, Ledisi, Amina Claudine Myers, Cleo Reed, Valerie Simpson, Charanée Wade, and Lizz Wright Turning the Tables-the ongoing partnership between NPR Music and Lincoln Center that seeks to reframe the popular music canon to honor unacknowledged voices-returns to Out of Doors for a third season. This year, we explore the work of female artists who originated and shaped recorded music from its earliest days to the 1960s, in jazz, blues, gospel, classical, and Latinx music. Tonight's performance, The Motherlode, celebrates the musical contributions of eight women-their names revealed at the show-whose towering contributions shaped the paths of all who followed. Selecting from the rich songbooks of these artists will be an outstanding group of contemporary performers, including Rhiannon Giddens, Xiomara Laugart, Ledisi, Amina Claudine Myers, Cleo Reed, Valerie Simpson, Charenée Wade, and Lizz Wright, under the musical direction of multiple Grammy Award-winner and two-time Turning the Tables honoree Terri Lyne Carrington.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St. FREE Seating is first-come, first-served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Tuesday, July 31 at 10:00 pm Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music Martin Helmchen Pianist Martin Helmchen brings an intimate recital of solo works penned by composers whose profound faith influenced their secular works. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street TICKETS are $50 and can be purchased by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly- Mozart-Festival





