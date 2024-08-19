Full Cast Set For AIN'T TOO PROUD Second National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete cast has been announced for the Second National Tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, the Tony Award®-winning Broadway smash hit musical. The tour will officially launch at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY, before continuing to 50+ cities across North America including Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and a homecoming to The Temptations roots in Detroit.

Leading the cast of Ain’t Too Proud as The Temptations are Jameson Clanton as ‘Melvin Franklin,' Rudy Foster as ‘Otis Williams,' ‘Lowes Moore’ as ‘Eddie Kendricks,’Josiah Travis Kent Rogers as ‘David Ruffin,’ and Bryce Valle as ‘Paul Williams.’ The touring company also features Jasmine Barboa, Tiffany Beckford, Cai Campbell, Robert Crenshaw, Kaila Symone Crowder, Kerry D'Jovanni, Reyanna Edwards, Cedric Jamaal Greene, Mikey Corey Hassel, Max Herskovitz, Bernell Lassai III, Corey Mekell, Zion Middleton, Jamal Stone, Robert J Valderas III, and J’Khalil White.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations’ legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history – how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

The creative team also includes Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Sue Makkoo (costume design) and Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (original costume design), Ryan O’Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair and wig design) and Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (original hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Brett M. Lockley (associate choreographer), Rick Hip-Flores (music supervisor), and Kelsey Nicole Jenkins (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.

The 2nd National Tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

Cast Biographies

Jameson Clanton (Melvin Franklin) is overjoyed to be making his National Tour debut! TGBTG! Regional: Beautiful (The Fireside Theatre), Elf (Broadway Palm), The Color Purple (North Carolina Theatre), Jesus and Miracle of Christmas (Sight & Sound Theatres). Thanks to Dad, Jamesha, and Patrick for their unending love and support. IG: @jamesonclanton. For Mama.

Rudy Foster (Otis Williams) is on Cloud Nine to be making his national tour debut with Ain’t Too Proud! Regional: Sister Act (Eddie), Hair (Claude), Les Misérables (Enjolras), Beautiful (Lead Drifter), Ragtime (u/s Coalhouse). Shout out to Mom & Dad, Kris, Dan, and everybody Black! Let’s GROW and let’s GLOW! @rudy_the_star

Lowes Moore (Eddie Kendricks) is from Money Earnin’ Mount Vernon, New York, and an alum of Occidental College. Lowes is thrilled to be making his National Tour Debut with Ain’t Too Proud! Recent Credits: Boy Band Evolution [Guest Entertainer], My Big Fat Blonde Musical [TV Mini-Series], Much Ado About Nothing [Martha's Vineyard Playhouse], Hairspray [Glendale Center Theatre], Pulse of the City [Hollywood Fringe]. Love and gratitude to God, my family, friends and mentors. @lowesiii

Josiah Travis Kent Rogers (David Ruffin) fresh off his stellar turn as Seaweed in Hairspray, is thrilled to play David Ruffin in the 2nd national tour of Ain’t Too Proud. Honored and humbled, his raw acting, powerful vocals, and dynamic energy, promise an unforgettable performance. @therealjosiahrogers

Bryce Valle (Paul Williams) Coming from a 5-year career as a singer for Carnival Cruise Line, Bryce is honored to make his national tour debut with the cast of Ain’t Too Proud. Sharing the music that shaped him as a performer is immensely humbling. “Light ain’t always loud. You know it’s there” - Michelle Williams IG: @brycevalle

Jasmine Barboa (Ensemble, Josephine / Diana Ross) is excited to be a part of the Ain’t Too Proud team for her first National Tour! This is dedicated to my closest friends and family, who always encouraged me to dream and for ten-year-old Jasmine, who I do everything for to make her proud. @ja33i

Tiffany Beckford (Swing) is thrilled to be joining the company of Ain’t Too Proud! Professional credits: American Girl Live! In Concert (National Tour), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, SC), The Prom (Clear Space Theatre Company, DE). Love always to her support system! tiffanybeckford.com, IG: @tiffanybeckford_

Cai Campbell (Swing) is floating on “Cloud Nine” as a part of this company. Thank you to the casting, creative and production teams for the opportunity. Credits include: Rent (National Tour), Hairspray (National Tour), Kinky Boots (ACT of CT). Lots of love to Rey, friends, and family for their unwavering support.

Robert Crenshaw (Ensemble, Al Bryant / Norman Whitfield).First National Tour! The proud St. Louis Native gives thanks to God, his family, friends, and community for their support and guidance. Recent: Eubie (The Black Rep) portrayed Gregory Hines and won The St. Louis Theatre Circle Award for Best Choreography. Directed and produced The CVPA Relief Showcase! @_robertcrenshaw

Kaila Symone Crowder ( Ensemble, Tammi Terrell / Mama Rose / Florence Ballard) is from Monroe, NC. Recent credits: Little Inez, on Hairspray National Broadway Tour 23-24.Performing is my "whoosah" moment from life. I strive to be great within each aspect of my craft, but not perfect. I just love sharing the gift that God gave me.

Kerry D'Jovanni (Ensemble, Berry Gordy) (He/Him/Beyonce) is honored to be joining the ATP family. Previous credits; Pretty Woman National Tour, Kinky Boots, Celebrity, MSC & Holland America Cruise lines, Dreamgirls International Tour & Smokey Joe's Cafe. "Love and gratitude to my mom, my chosen family and cat for their unwavering love and support.”

Reyanna Edwards (Ensemble, Johnnie Mae/ Mary Wilson) is excited to make her national tour debut in Ain’t Too Proud! Regional credits: Little Shop of Horrors (Virginia Theatre Festival) Dreamgirls (Dominion Entertainment). She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Performance Studies from Kennesaw State University and is a LINK Program Class 6 alum. Dedicated to my mom with all my heart. @reyannaedwards

Cedric Jamaal Greene (Ensemble, Smokey Robinson / Damon Harris) is honored and blessed. A Native of Boston, Mass. Cedric is a worldwide performer. Tours: Swing/Dance Captain in Dreamgirls . Lindy Hop in Swing (Norwegian Gem). Theater: Dreamgirls, Scottsboro Boys, Cabaret, Memphis, A Chorus Line. TV: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Disney Cruise Line). Much Love to my Fam, Work Light Productions and Whitley Theatrical. @cedric.g

Mikey Corey Hassel (Ensemble, Richard Street / Lamont) National Tours: Mean Girls, Tina (Australian Premiere), Hairspray (Australia and U.S.). Regional: Joseph (Joseph), Ronnette (Little Shop), Pepper (Mamma Mia), Richie (A Chorus Line). Mikey dedicates his performance to his mother, Crystal, and his teacher, Michael Elliot. Ball State University. HCKR Agency. Black Lives Matter. Philippians 4:13 @_mikeycorey_

Max Herskovitz (Ensemble, Shelly Berger) is truly just happy to be here! Credits: Life Goes On? (Jon, World Premiere), Grease (Kenickie, RCL), and Taco Bell (Guy Eating Chalupa, Participating Locations). Huge thanks to Brian at HKA, The Homies, and his wife (!!) Rachel, through whom all things are possible. 2 bugs, 2 babies, 4ever.

Bernell Lassai III (Temptations Standby) (they/them) is thrilled to debut in the National Broadway Tour of Ain’t Too Proud! Credits: Man of La Mancha (Riverside Theatre), Kinky Boots (Paramount Theatre), The Tempest (Oak Park Theatre Festival), Memphis (Porchlight Music Theatre). Graduate of Webster Conservatory. Represented by Gray Talent Group. @Lassai_

Corey Mekell (Swing). Born in Birmingham, AL by way of Atlanta, GA. The young tyrant is an emerging artist captivating a sea of fans along his impressive journey. Relocating to Los Angeles, he’s worked with Disney's star Raven Symone, written for Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, sang background for Jason Derulo & R&B Superstar Omarion.

Zion Middleton (Swing) is elated to be making his national tour debut! To God be the glory! Elon MT '23. Zion is indebted to his family, friends, and teachers who have supported him. Recent: A Strange Loop (Thought 6) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Caiaphas) Special thanks: HCKR, Mom, Gg, and Caleb. @thezionmiddleton

Jamal Stone (Ensemble, Dennis Edwards) is completely overjoyed to be joining the Ain’t Too Proud National Tour! A VERY special moment because this was Jamal’s first Broadway experience. WHAT?! Some of his most favorable works include: Shane Oman/Aaron US in Mean Girls, Angel in RENT, and Sebastian in TLM. ENJOY THE SHOW:)

Robert J Valderas III (Swing). From Dallas, TX. Robert is extremely grateful to make his national tour debut in ATP! He would like to thank God for this incredible opportunity, his family, his wonderful girlfriend, WLP and Whitley Theatrical! I love you E. We did it!

J’Khalil White (Swing) originally from St. Louis, Missouri is excited to join this production of ATP. Honorable Credits: Beauty and The Beast (2022), Dreamgirls (2022), and Hairspray! (Royal Caribbean2023) Thanks his family, his agent Brian, Hell’s Kitchen Agency, and his manager Gregory, Dotteidge Talent Management. Instagram/facebook: @iamj.khalil