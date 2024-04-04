Fresh Fruit Festival 2024 Presents LA PUCELLE By Adam O'Connell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"To surrender who you are and live without belief is much more terrible than dying."

The Wallpaper Company, in association with All Out Arts, presents La Pucelle, a new play by Adam O'Connell as part of the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival. La Pucelle is a folk retelling of the final days of Joan of Arc's life told through a uniquely trans and queer lens.

As a child soldier approaches her inevitable execution, will her three sacred angels accept her for who she is before it's too late? And if you're going to be martyred anyway, does it really matter what you die for, and whose clothes you wear when it happens?

La Pucelle will be presented at Wild Project as a part of All Out Arts' 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival. It will be performed on April 29 at 6:30, April 30 at 8:30, and May 4 at 5:00. Tickets and more festival information can be found at https://freshfruitfestival.com/

The cast features Mikah Mazza, Rich Evans, Nik Danger, Eli Wassertzug, and Nancy Wang. Written and directed by Adam O'Connell. Technical Direction by Federico Mostert. Costumes by Elsa Bean.

About The Wallpaper Company

The Wallpaper Company was founded in 2020 and debuted their first work, all light on earth comes from somewhere else, as part of RealTime Interventions' POST THEATRICAL festival, with founding members Elsa Bean, Adam O'Connell, and Federico Mostert. The Wallpaper Company's mission is to reclaim lost queer futures and pasts through storytelling.

About The Fresh Fruit Festival

The Fresh Fruit Festival is New York's celebration of LGBTQ arts and culture. It encompasses theater, performance, poetry, comedy, spoken word, music, dance, visual arts and some talents that defy categorization. Artists come from around the city, nation and, indeed, the world. Australia, Canada, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, France, Maui, Israel, Italy, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and all of New York City's boroughs and suburbs have been represented.