Free Outdoor Poetry, Music and Dance Performances to Take Place in the South Bronx Community Garden

Stage Garden Rumba-the multidisciplinary performance series that brings live poetry, music and dance performances to green spaces and "Casitas" (community gardens) of the South Bronx-has an exciting lineup of FREE performances this Saturday, June 26th at the Willis Avenue Garden starting at 3:00 pm (full schedule and location information below):

Hosted by celebrated spoken-word poet Caridad De La Luz with poetry by de La Luz, Advocate of Wordz, DJ José Torres, Paul La Torre and Brandon Wright along with music from Alex "Apollo" Ayala's Bámbula Project-known for its vibrant fusion of Afro-Puerto Rican "Bomba" with Jazz. Jorge Vazquez Bomba y Plena will also bring his blend of popular "Bomba" and "Plena" rhythms with poetry, great singing and lots of sabor, along with Mazarte Dance Company-who bring folklore back to life inspired by traditional Mexican dance and indigenous art.

Stage Garden Rumba is running now until July 24th presented by Pregones/PRTT, and We Stay/Nos Quedamos. Additional original episodic content created for digital consumption will be announced soon!

The return of Stage Garden Rumba to Bronx plazas and community gardens is part of Con Edison's new Arts Al Fresco Series-which provides support to free and safe outdoor arts experiences. The series is a two-time winner of The Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund and is made possible, in part, by Con Edison, and by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. For a full list of our funders, visit www.pregonesprtt.org.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

JUNE 19 at Pregones Garden, 575 Walton Avenue

JUNE 21 at Lou Gehrig Plaza, 851 Grand Concourse - Open Culture with 161 Street BID

JUNE 26 at Willis Avenue Garden, 401 E 143 Street

JULY 10 at Sunshine Garden, 1768 Bryant Avenue

JULY 17 at La Finca del Sur, 757 Melrose Avenue

JULY 24 at Brook Park, Brook Avenue and E 141 Street