Free Event THE SONGS WE WRITE Returns To Recirculation In Washington Heights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, August 9th @7:00pm(EST) at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive @ 160th Street - in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers, Song A Week members including: Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Eric Vetter, Carl Fortunato, Carla Ulbrich, Jose Luis Pascaul and more!

Lineup subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended.

Recirculation can be reached by the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information, contact: (347) 688-4456 or recirculation@wordupbooks.com.