Free Event THE SONGS WE WRITE Returns To Recirculation In Washington Heights

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Free Event THE SONGS WE WRITE Returns To Recirculation In Washington Heights Image
The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, August 9th @7:00pm(EST) at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive @ 160th Street  - in Manhattan. 

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers, Song A Week members including: Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Eric Vetter, Carl Fortunato, Carla Ulbrich, Jose Luis Pascaul and more!  

Lineup subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended.

Recirculation can be reached by the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information, contact: (347) 688-4456 or recirculation@wordupbooks.com.




