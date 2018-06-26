Frankie Grande Joins TITANIQUE Parody

Actor, singer and television personality Frankie J. Grande will join the cast of TITANIQUE - a musical parody of the 1997 hit film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Celine Dion - in the role of "Victor Garber" for its New York engagement this summer at The Green Room 42. TITANIQUE: IN CONCERT, originally scheduled for a three-performance run August 25-27, has also announced two additional shows to its engagement due to popular demand. Tickets are available now at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Embark on a hysterical musical voyage as Celine Dion casually rewrites history by recounting her priceless and indulgent interpretation of what happened aboard the Titanic. Backed by a full band and show-stopping musical arrangements of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "Power of Love," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "Because You Loved Me," and "I'm Alive", the quick-witted cast of TITANIQUE: IN CONCERT features Broadway favorites Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Cinderella, South Pacific) as Celine, Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Wicked, Hairspray)as Jack Dawson and Alex Ellis (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Legally Blonde) as Rose DeWitt Bukater, alongside Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here", ABC's "Happy Endings"), Sebastian La Cause ("Hustling" webseries, The Rocky Horror Show),Kathy Deitch (Magic Mike XXL, "American Horror Story", Wicked), Adam Zelasko (Jersey Boys, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Mikhail Thompsonand Leah Hall.

Direct from a run of four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles, TITANIQUE: IN CONCERT is produced and directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour, Rockwell Table & Stage) with musical direction and arrangements by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell, and co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue.

Known worldwide for starring in the hit CBS show "Big Brother" and "Celebrity Big Brother UK," Frankie J. Grande began his Broadway career on stage in Mamma Mia!, and was most recently seen as Franz in the Tony-nominated hit musical Rock of Ages and Blaine Tuttle in the Off-Broadway musical Cruel Intentions. Grande has served as co-host of Amazon's fashion program "Style Code Live", "Access Hollywood Live", and the American Music Awards' red carpet coverage for "Entertainment Tonight". He was recently seen in Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger", and in 2015 had his own television special Worst.Post.Ever with Frankie Grande (Oxygen Network). Grande's other stage credits include the Off-Broadway revival of Pageant, "Bobby" in a regional production of Crazy For You, and cabaret acts throughout New York City, including Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in his own show "Living La Vida Grande". Grande's credits as a Broadway producer include Hamlet starring Jude Law, La Bête starring David Hyde Pierce, and Born Yesterday starring Jim Belushi. He's a founding member of the charity Broadway in South Africa, a global arts outreach group, and in 2014 was honored by buildOn with a Global Impact Award for his work building a school in a rural village in Malawi.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its one-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music and events. The 140-seat space lets audiences experience shows up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and wine with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

Tickets for the August 25, 26, and 27 performances at 9:30PM, and added 7:00PM shows on August 26 and 27, range from $20-60 and are on sale now at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located inside Yotel New York, at 570 10th Avenue.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You